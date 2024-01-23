Milwaukee’s newest hotel is already winning awards

Located in the heart of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a hotel that’s not just a place to rest your head, but an experience that’s as vibrant as the city itself. Welcome to “The Trade, Autograph Collection,” where luxury and creativity come together in perfect harmony.

If you’re a fan of award-winning experiences, pack your bags, and let’s tour this gem of a hotel.

A Winner All-Around

Imagine a hotel so fabulous that it’s scooping up awards left, right, and center like a kid in a candy store. The Trade, Autograph Collection, isn’t just winning awards; it’s collecting them like they’re Pokémon cards.

The hotel started off 2024 with a bang: snagging the No. 4 spot on USA Today’s list of the best new hotels in the United States.

Artistry at Every Corner

You won’t find generic hotel artwork here; The Trade is a canvas in itself. Art lovers, prepare to be wowed. This place is like a gallery on steroids. Every corner is a masterpiece – from the lobby’s avant-garde installations to the carefully curated pieces in your room. You might even feel the urge to sip your morning coffee while critiquing the genius behind your wall decor. We won’t judge; The Trade encourages such refined appreciation.

Rooms That Make You Feel Fancy

Let’s talk about the rooms. You’ll feel like royalty, minus the pomp and circumstance. It’s not just about a comfy bed (although they have those in spades); it’s the little touches that make you feel like you’ve just stepped into a luxury cocoon. Egyptian cotton sheets? Check. Plush bathrobes? Check. A view that Instagram dreams are made of? Absolutely.

Foodie Heaven

Foodies, rejoice! The Trade knows the way to your heart is through your stomach, and they’ve got that covered. Whether you’re into fine dining or casual bites, the hotel’s dining options are a culinary adventure. The in-house restaurant could give Michelin stars a run for their money. And the cocktails? Let’s just say, you’ll want to work your way through the entire menu – for research purposes, of course.

Award-Winning Service

It’s not just the hardware that’s impressive at The Trade; it’s the software too. The staff isn’t just polite; they’re practically mind-readers. If you need a suggestion for dinner, they’ve got you. Forgot your toothbrush? They’ve got you. Want someone to admire your impeccable taste in socks? Well, maybe not that last one, but you get the idea.

Location, Location, Location

The Trade is conveniently located to help you explore Milwaukee’s finest. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll find that everything you need is just a stone’s throw away. Museums, breweries, and boutiques – Milwaukee’s treasures are at your doorstep.

The Takeaway

In a world of hotels, The Trade, Autograph Collection, stands out like a flamingo in a flock of pigeons. It’s not just a place to stay; it’s a destination in itself. The awards and accolades are not just for show – they’re a testament to a commitment to excellence that permeates every inch of this fabulous establishment.

So, if you’re ready to elevate your Milwaukee experience to new heights, book a stay at The Trade, where excellence meets elegance with a dash of wit. You won’t regret it.

