VIDEO: Wondering If What Happened in Texas Last Week Can Happen in Wisconsin?

By UpNorthNews Staff

January 9, 2024

Wondering if what happened in Texas last week can happen here in Wisconsin? Our correspondent Bonnie Fuller breaks down how reproductive rights could get even more dicey because of the precedent set in Texas by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

@upnorthnews Wondering if what happened in Texas last week can happen here in Wisconsin? Our correspondent Bonnie Fuller breaks down how reproductive rights could get even more dicey because of the precedent set in Texas by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #texas #texasnews #reproductiverights #reproductivefreedom ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

