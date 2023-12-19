Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

VIDEO: Do You Know What Hydroponics is?

By Salina Heller

December 19, 2023

Do you know what HYDROPONICS is? It’s an eco-friendly way to grow food with less water and space. Plants aren’t grown in soil, but get nutrients from circulating water. Students in a western Wisconsin high school are becoming passionate about this modern method of farming and are thinking about sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint in the process.

@upnorthnews

Do you know what HYDROPONICS is?🥗 It's an eco-friendly way to grow food with less water and space. Plants aren't grown in soil, but get nutrients from circulating water. Students in a western Wisconsin high school are becoming passionate about this modern method of farming and are thinking about sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint in the process.

♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This