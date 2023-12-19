VIDEO: Do You Know What Hydroponics is?

Do you know what HYDROPONICS is? It’s an eco-friendly way to grow food with less water and space. Plants aren’t grown in soil, but get nutrients from circulating water. Students in a western Wisconsin high school are becoming passionate about this modern method of farming and are thinking about sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint in the process.
