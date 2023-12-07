Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin’s most popular stories of 2023

Credit: iStock

By Christina Lorey

December 7, 2023

Is it just us, or has 2023 flown by? At UpNorthNews, we’ve covered a little bit of everything–politics, climate change, sports, travel, food & drink, and more.

Now, we’re celebrating “The Best of UpNorth”–our most-read stories of the year across a variety of hyper-local, hyper-specific categories.

Tip: Click on any “winner” to read the original story it was featured in:

Best Cheese: Pleasant Ridge Reserve from Uplands Cheese in Dodgeville

Best City Flag: Hayward

Best Fast Food Restaurant: Food Dudes in La Crosse

Best Fish Fry: Maricque’s in Green Bay

Best ‘Hidden Gem’ Restaurant: Northfork Fin & Filet in Arbor Vitae

Best Independent Bookstore: Arcadia Books in Spring Green

Best New Bakery: Miggy’s Bakes in Madison

Best Non-Beer Beverage: Cherry Bounce

Best Paczki: Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pulaski

Best ‘Pandemic Pivot’: Ken Fager’s “Mini Wisconsin’s”

Best Podcast: “Why Should I Give a Damn?”

Best Pro Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best Restaurant: Fairchild in Madison

Best Thrift Store: Chosen Family Closet

Best Tourist Attraction: Dane County Farmers’ Market

Best Uniquely-Wisconsin Meal: Cannibal Sandwich from Salmon’s in Luxemburg

