Wisconsin’s most popular stories of 2023

Best Cheese: Pleasant Ridge Reserve from Uplands Cheese in Dodgeville

Best City Flag: Hayward

Best Fast Food Restaurant: Food Dudes in La Crosse

Best Fish Fry: Maricque’s in Green Bay

Best ‘Hidden Gem’ Restaurant: Northfork Fin & Filet in Arbor Vitae

Best Independent Bookstore: Arcadia Books in Spring Green

Best New Bakery: Miggy’s Bakes in Madison

Best Non-Beer Beverage: Cherry Bounce

Best Paczki: Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pulaski

Best ‘Pandemic Pivot’: Ken Fager’s “Mini Wisconsin’s”

Best Podcast: “Why Should I Give a Damn?”

Best Pro Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Best Restaurant: Fairchild in Madison

Best Thrift Store: Chosen Family Closet

Best Tourist Attraction: Dane County Farmers’ Market

Best Uniquely-Wisconsin Meal: Cannibal Sandwich from Salmon’s in Luxemburg

