“F” isn’t just for flag but for “failing” in these Wisconsin cities.

That’s at least according to the results of a new survey by the North American Vexillology Association (NAVA), an organization of flag enthusiasts and scholars.



In 2022, the group asked its members to score 312 flags that US cities have adopted or redesigned since 2015. 2,850 people participated, rating each flag on a scale of 0 to 10 (with 10 being the best.) The ratings were averaged and then converted to letter grades, from F to A+.

How Did Wisconsin Cities Do?

Not well. Seven of the nine Wisconsin flags rated received Fs:

De Pere

Franklin

Janesville

Kenosha

River Falls

South Milwaukee

West Allis

And they’re not alone! Nearly half of all flags (143 in total) received Fs, and the average grade wasn’t much better: a D+.

At least Wisconsin had two bright spots: Madison, with an A, and Hayward, with a C. Only 46 flags (15% overall) received As, while 50 (16%) earned Bs, and 24 (8%) earned Cs.

What Makes a Good Flag?

According to the guide on NAVA’s website, the best flags have five qualities:

Simple

Symbolic

No more than 3 colors

No lettering or seals

Distinctive

The flags from De Pere, Franklin, Janesville, Kenosha, River Falls, South Milwaukee, and West Allis all have lettering or seals, and De Pere’s also uses at least seven different colors.

Both Madison and Hayward’s flags are simple and stick to a basic color scheme.

The City of Madison Flag, which received an A.

The Takeaway?

NAVA hopes the survey gives community leaders “valuable information” about their designs and what could make them more appealing. Click here for the full results.