After the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed, these Milwaukee natives felt compelled to speak out and lead some tough conversations–so they started a podcast called “Why Should You Give a Damn,” which is available for free in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, YouTube, iHeart Radio, and more.

We sat down with the show’s creator, Eric Dillion, for this Small Business Spotlight.

Cherita Booker, UpNorthNews Reporter: Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

Eric Dillion, Podcast Creator: I’m an innovator, and I like to bring people together. I’ve hosted a couple of podcasts in the past and enjoy creating content that is comedic, yet thought provoking. I’m all about expression in its purest form.

Photo courtesy of Eric Dillon

Cherita: Tell us about your co-hosts?

Eric: My God brother Collin Henderson and my sister Briana Dillon [host the podcast with me]. We’ve been talking shit all our lives. Our fourth co-host is interchangeable, which always adds a little pizzazz.

Cherita: What kind of topics do you cover?

Eric: We discuss trending local and national news, social media debates and takes, and funny scenarios. In some of our most recent episodes, we talked about the future of artificial intelligence, a surge in mass shootings, the impact of drug culture, and abuse against men.

We also have original segments like Justified or Force, Forced Awards, and Who’s Caping and Who’s Capping.

Photo courtesy of Eric Dillon

Cherita: What goes into the production process of each episode?

Eric: Blood, sweat, and tears. It’s vigorous work. You really have to be dedicated for everything to flow–from choosing topics and scenarios to set designs and recording equipment. We have a great producer who makes sure everything is running smoothly before, during, and after the show. After we record, we edit and process the show, which is a whole different level of stress I take on as chief editor. Then finally we put it out for the world to experience and wait for the praise… and the pushback.

Cherita: What part of your podcast makes you the most proud?

Eric: The fact that we have our own platform to vent and to speak through things. I’m also proud of the amount of cool people I’ve been able to meet since starting the show.

Photo courtesy of Eric Dillon

Cherita: Why should people listen?

Eric: Because we give them the real. We’re relatable.



New episodes of the Why Should I Give A Damn podcast are released every Tuesday morning. Follow their Facebook page for updates.