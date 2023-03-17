After spending more than a decade doing road repair work, Eau Claire’s Kristine Martin traded in her steel toe boots for a fry basket to follow her dream–and bring her family along for the ride.

The Frybread Factory is a family affair. Kristine Martin, along with her three children and eight grandchildren, have spent the past year sharing a piece of their HoChunk culture with every dish they serve.

UpNorthNews Reporter Cherita Booker: How did the The Frybread Factory start?

Kristine Martin, Owner: I acquired a small trailer from my children’s Gaga Blanche (Gaga means ‘grandma’ in HoChunk) that we would use to sell food at PowWows. Over the years, I decided to invest in a better trailer and make it a legal business.

My children and I opened The Frybread Factory in May of 2022. We all work together–my grandkids included. I feel good knowing that they can carry on this little business when I’m gone.

For those who don’t know–what is Frybread?

Frybread is simply bread dough fried in oil. We have our own secret recipe and everyone seems to really love it! Frybread is delicious with just some salt on it, but others enjoy it with powdered sugar, honey, cinnamon sugar, etc.

What else is on the menu?

Our big seller is the Indian Taco–frybread topped with taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. We also serve pulled pork on a frybread bun and powwow fries, which are french fries with our special seasonings, smothered in nacho cheese. Jalapeño cheese curds are another favorite. We also have walking tacos, nachos, candy, soda, and ice cream.

Where can people find your truck?

We do several different events around Eau Claire, Chippewa and Menomonie. But we especially like to just pop up in different parking lots around Eau Claire, which is our homebase.

What’s been the hardest part of running a food truck?

Everyone has their regular jobs and responsibilities, so it’s a little tricky to get the trailer out sometimes.

And the best part?

We look forward to working and spending time together!

Follow The FryBread Factory on Facebook to find out where they’re selling next.