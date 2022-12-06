This Wisconsin county launched a 24/7 text line and, in its first few weeks, helped 30 victims of domestic violence.

During the pandemic, domestic violence rates skyrocketed in Wisconsin (more on that here). But good news quickly followed the bad: Dane County has a free, unique-to-Wisconsin local 24/7 text line for people living in abusive situations.



(608) 420-4638 is a confidential way victims can get help and get out of dangerous situations. When someone texts the number, they’ll receive an automatic reply letting them know a professional will be with them within 15 minutes.



“The ability get help in a timely fashion can be the difference between a close call and a tragic outcome,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, who signed off on investing $1 million in the helpline run by Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) explained. “These situations can quickly become emergencies.”



Don’t live in Dane? The 608 number is a localized part of a national program. Anyone anywhere can call, insta-message, or text the National Domestic Violence Hotline for immediate help.



Call: (800)799-SAFE



Insta-Message: Click here



Text: START to 88788



Remember: Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness, but hope.

If you are overwhelmed and just know where to start, email our team at info@upnorthnewswi.com, and we will help.

