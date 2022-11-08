Hannah Stillman knows how much a simple care package can mean to a soldier serving overseas… because her husband was one for 13 years.

Now, the Green Bay mom is making them for Wisconsin troops who are still serving.

This fall, she packed more than 550 care packages with candy, beef jerky, hot sauce, nuts, and mints, as well as notes and drawings from local elementary school students. Hannah purchased the supplies with donations from co-workers and community members.

“I’m so appreciative of the community that we moved to,” she told local TV station WFRV. “It really moves me to be able to accomplish something of this caliber.”

This isn’t the first time the Stillmans have done this. Last year, they sent 200 packages overseas.

Courtesy: Wisconsin National Guard

How YOU Can Help

Support the Troops Wisconsin is a statewide non-profit that sends care packages to Wisconsin soldiers year-round. Since 2007, volunteers have sent more than 14,000 boxes.

You can…

DONATE PRODUCTS: Support the Troops sends everything from granola bars and ground coffee to card games, sun glasses, and flashlights. Click here for the full wishlist of what and where to send.



GIVE MONEY: It costs $22.50 to ship ONE care package overseas. That means, so far, Support the Troops has spent more than $200,000 on shipping costs alone! Click here to donate.



VOLUNTEER: Support the Troops also needs help collecting donations and packing boxes. Click here to learn more about volunteer options!