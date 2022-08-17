Leaning into the old stereotype, police officers and pastries will come together to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Don’t be alarmed when you see law enforcement at your local Dunkin’ this Friday!

More than 70 locations across Wisconsin are participating in the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser this Aug. 19. The fast food franchise and Law Enforcement Torch Run are continuing their tradition of raising money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

What It Is

From 5-11 a.m., customers who donate to Special Olympics Wisconsin will receive a free donut. Guests who donate $10 or more will get a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

In return for officers “doing time” at their restaurants, Dunkin’ will also donate $5,000 to the organization.

Why It’s Important

Since 1972, Special Olympics Wisconsin has been the largest sports program in the state for children and adults living with intellectual disabilities. All money raised during “Cop on a Rooftop” directly benefits those athletes, giving them the chance to compete in sports, develop a healthy lifestyle, practice social and leadership skills, form lifelong friendships, and find a sense of belonging along the way.

“Cop on a Rooftop” has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin since 2012.

How to Help

Click here for a list of this year’s participating “Cop on a Rooftop” locations.

And consider becoming an athlete, volunteer, coach, agency manager, or officiate for Special Olympics Wisconsin!

Get involved here.