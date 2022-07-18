In a recent interview with Brian Kilmeade, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson boasted about his own role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Referencing the recent Dobbs decision that overturned nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent Johnson said, “I’m fully supportive of what the Supreme Court did. I obviously confirmed the justices that handed down that correct decision.”

“Ron Johnson is bragging about his role in stripping Wisconsinites of their right to make their own medical decisions. Wisconsin voters aren’t going to forget that when it counted, Johnson not only sold them out, he bragged about doing so,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Senate Communications Advisor Philip Shulman.

Johnson has a long history of opposing access to reproductive health care, but taking credit for the decision is a new approach for Wisconsin’s senior Senator, who will face voters this fall after breaking a pledge to only serve two terms in the Senate.

Johnson has voted on four Supreme Court nominations during his more than a decade in Washington, D.C. He voted to confirm all three of former President Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court, but recently voted against confirming now-Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman in history to serve on the court.