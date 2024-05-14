From ‘hanging bacon’ to arepas: The craziest food at American Family Field

Forget the peanuts and Cracker Jack! 2024’s ballpark menu is all about the sushi, cheese curds, and hanging bacon.

And those are just some of the fun, unique, and slightly unconventional foods available at Brewers home games this season.

In 2022, American Family Field — which also hosts live concerts and has one of the MLB’s few retractable roofs — revamped its culinary concessions. This included partnering with Milwaukee’s own Black Shoe Hospitality (Maxie’s, Blue’s Egg, Story Hill BKC and Butter). Then, just in time for this season, they added the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex, which features an additional four local vendors.

Here’s what to order (& where):

Cheese Curds

Scoring deep-fried cheese curds in Wisconsin isn’t that difficult but many times you don’t know who makes the cheese. At American Family Field, that cheese producer is Sargento, an hour north of Milwaukee in Plymouth. Stuffed into a bag — kind of like a walking taco — and featuring the word “Sargento,” they are just the right amount of cheese and grease.

Find the Cheese Curds behind sections 108, 117, 125, 210, 214, 223, 228, 324, 409, 410 and 424.

Godzilla Roll

Sushi on a hot day can be refreshing. The Godzilla Roll’s got some heat, featuring tempura spicy tuna and avocado, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce and eel sauce. There are six pieces in each roll.

Find the Godzilla Roll at KAWA at Third Street Market Hall at Right Field on Loge Level.

Chili Cheese Tots

This is like a mish-mash of two beloved foods: tater tots and chili cheese dogs. Only in this case, the tots are topped with bean-less beef chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, white onions, pickled jalapenos, and chives.

Find the Chili Cheese Tots behind sections 110 and 208.

Arepa

These sandwiches — your filling of choice, stuffed between a flatbread, similar to a pita in that it’s only open on one end — are staples in Venezuela. Here, you can get them three ways: black bean and cheddar, brisket and cheddar, and chicken and cheddar.

Find the arepas at Anytime Arepa at Third Street Market Hall at Right Field on Loge Level.

Ian’s Pizza

While pizza options are going to range from game to game, be on the lookout for oddball toppings. For example, Mac n’ Cheese, Baked Penne, Cheesy Potato & Ranch and Quesadilla. All loaded with cheese, naturally. These are New York-style thin slices (in other words, jumbo!)

Dog Gone Fowl

This is no ordinary stadium hot dog — in appearance at least. Tucked into the bun is a chicken finger, along with American cheese, ranch dressing, Secret Stadium Sauce (unique to the Milwaukee Brewers since the early 1970s), tater tots and chives.

Find the Dog Gone Fowl behind sections 110 and 208.

The Tipsy Polish Sausage

Polish sausages are another common food in Milwaukee although this one is dressed up in an off-beat manner. Topping the sausage are caramelized brandied onions, French fries, brown mustard, pickled peppers, and Bavarian sprinkles.

Find the Tipsy Polish Sausage behind sections 110, 118, 127, 213, 224 and 421.

Tostones

Commonly linked to Caribbean countries, tostones are un-ripened plantain pieces fried to a crisp. Think of it an alternative to French fries. They’re the perfect side to arepas, sold from this same vendor.

Find the tostones at Anytime Arepa at Third Street Market Hall at Right Field on Loge Level.

Nueske’s Hanging Bacon

Celebrating its second season, J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard is a full-service restaurant open year-round and offering sit-down service. Similar to what you’d see in a fine-dining establishment, the bacon is served upright on a mini clothes line, each piece of bacon hung with a wooden clothespin.

Find the Nueske’s Hanging Bacon at Left Field Corner Field Level.

