How to catch Wisconsin baseball on a budget this summer

Root, root, root for Wisconsin baseball teams this summer and get some great deals while you’re at it!

The summer season is our favorite for so many reasons—a brief break from never-ending wintery weather, tons of summertime festivals and farmers markets, and of course, getting to head out to the ball game! There are so many fantastic Wisconsin baseball teams to support this summer that we wish summers were longer so we could catch them all.

If you’re a baseball fan, you’re probably already familiar with Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Brewers. But we’re also home to three minor league teams—the Beloit Sky Carp, Milwaukee Milkmen, and Timber Rattlers. Along with several of our midwestern friends, Wisconsin is also home to several teams playing in the Northwoods League, a summer collegiate league.

Get ready to ‘root, root, root for the home team’ wherever you are in Wisconsin when you check out these sports teams. We found some great deals and steals on tickets and special game promotions to take advantage of for the rest of the summer season.

Brewers

American Family Field, Milwaukee

As Wisconsin’s only major league baseball team, the Brewers need no introduction! In the 1970s, the Brew Crew was renamed to celebrate Milwaukee’s ties to the brewing industry (yes, we love our beer). Brewer games are also well-known for their sausage races in the middle of the 6th inning.

The Brewers are always running tons of deals and steals. Some especially dollar-stretching deals include the Student Special, where students can score $10 tickets during weekdays. The Sunday Fun-Day bundle is also a huge crowd pleaser with all good things coming in fours. And of course, on the first Friday of each month, tickets are half off for all Wisconsin residents!

Beloit Sky Carp

ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit

In 2019, minor league baseball in Beloit was on the verge of coming to an end, but thankfully, with tons of support from the community, it’s still up and running. Along with its field revamp, the team became the Beloit Sky Carp. What’s a Sky Carp, you ask—a goose that stays home in the winter.

Looking to catch a game and a good deal? Wednesdays feature a special (One-Price-Wednesdays)—$18 for all tickets, which also include a hot dog, chips, and a soda. Check out the promotions and daily specials pages for more deals.

Milwaukee Milkmen

Franklin Field, Franklin

The Milwaukee Milkmen have only been around since 2019, but in that time, they’ve grown a loyal fan base who don cow-inspired hats.

The Milkmen also offer numerous promotions, including deals on food and drinks. A great deal is sponsored by Chick-fil-A—a friends and family deal. It can only be booked online, and for less than $59, you can pick up four tickets (on 7/11, 7/18, 8/1, 8/8, or 8/29, four Milkmen drawstring bags, and four Chick-fil-A sandwiches!

Timber Rattlers

Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, Appleton

What began as the Fox City Foxes eventually became the Timber Rattlers. Since 2009, the team has been affiliated with the Brewers, and the stadium won the 2023 Ball Park of the Year title (fans loved the new renovations).

If you decide to ride your bike to the game, show your bike helmet to admissions for a $1 discount on a reserved seat. You’ll also find deals on drinks and food, Tuesday through Thursday.

Kenosha Kingfish

Simmons Field, Kenosha

The Kenosha Kingfish season is underway, and they can’t wait for fans to hit the stands. At the beginning of the season, FishFlex and FishFlex+ limited edition passes are available. It offers between six and nine games, merch, and discounts on food and drinks. Online, passes appear to be sold out for the season, but you can get in touch to double-check by calling 262-653-0900 or by emailing [email protected].

Lake Country DockHounds

Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, Oconomowoc

When you head out to a Lake Country DockHounds game, you’re guaranteed to have a great time. One of the newer teams in the American Association of Professional Baseball, they celebrated their first season in 2022. Playing at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park means there is plenty to do before or after the games as well.

The ticket promos offered for the games are many—a discount for everyone, including games with merch giveaways, a teacher appreciation game, and a family four-pack deal. The four-pack includes four seats, four hats, and four Chick-fil-A sandwiches—the deal is only available for certain dates. Take a look here to book yours.

Madison Muskallards

Warner Park, Madison

Since 2001, this Madison team has been having fun on the field and with different names for the team, but these days, they’re going by the Madison Muskallards. The most recent rebrand was inspired by Madison’s very own mythological lake creature. If you’re looking for the best deal to catch a Muskallard game, check out the season pass options. There are four different package options, self-described as perfect for any budget and schedule.

Madison Night Mares

Warner Park, Madison

Warner Park, aka The Duck Pond, is also home to an incredible softball team—the Madison Night Mares. Last year, the Night Mares hit the first season out of the park! The team runs tons of promos for their games, including free merch for the first 500 fans during select games!

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. Related: Culture passes: The secret to visiting Wisconsin attractions for free