Mysterious Trump and Epstein billboards are popping up across Wisconsin

This billboard, north of Pulaski, is one of several that have been purchased and posted around Wisconsin and other parts of the country, drawing a connection between former President Donald Trump and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has not been accused of any criminal sexual misconduct in conjunction with Epstein, but the two were friends throughout the 1980s and had notorious reputations for parties and relationships with women. The anonymous supplier of the billboards appears to be trying to influence the 2024 presidential election, though the lack of any political message on the boards means they do not fall under any regulations related to election communications.

The playboy-turned-president has distanced himself from the late financier who was later disgraced by stories of sex trafficking girls and women.

Eye-catching billboards featuring Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein have appeared along roadways in Wisconsin in recent months, leaving residents questioning the messages’ origin.

Like similar signage spotted in North Carolina and Georgia, the Wisconsin billboards feature a photo of the Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, along with a small notation reading “Paid for by ProtectChildrenQ LLC.”

Despite the LLC attribution, the root source of these billboards remains unclear. “ProtectChildrenQ LLC” is registered as an active domestic LLC in Delaware per Bizapedia, but no specific contacts or additional information about the company are listed. A WordPress-hosted website called “protectchildrenq.com” leads to a 404 error message.

X (formerly Twitter) user @skyflyer81 shared a photo of one billboard in Taylor County, adding that “Taylor County voted 71% Trump in 2020.” The billboard shows an image of Trump posing with his hand on Epstein’s shoulder and the phrase “Please remember.”

Saw this Trump and Epstein billboard today in Taylor County, Wisconsin Taylor County voted 71% Trump in 2020 pic.twitter.com/pfuh7avlBT — Skyflyer Channel 8 News (@skyflyer81) April 29, 2024

Other social media users have speculated about the source of the Trump and Epstein billboards in the South, with some even wondering if “ProtectChildren Q LLC” is meant to confuse drivers by suggesting a correlation with conspiracy group QAnon—while others questioned whether the billboards might actually be funded by demoralized QAnon followers.

“There is a tiny contingent of right-wing Qs who are abandoning Trump because they feel ‘duped’,” wrote Reddit user FertilityHollis in response to Daily Beast’s reporting on the billboards. “Who knows, really. That’s the problem with this post-truth world we’re faced with.”

Many other social media sleuths stopped short of attributing the signage to any one group or individual, though, instead expressing general curiosity or support for the billboards, which seem to implore voters to remember Trump’s affiliation with the disgraced financier. Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution in 2008 and spent over a year in a Florida jail. In 2019, he died in a Lower Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on further sex trafficking charges.

Trump was reportedly friendly with Epstein, even calling him a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine. “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years,” Trump said. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Despite his apparent friendship with Epstein, Trump has not been accused of any criminal sexual misconduct in conjunction with Epstein or Epstein’s now-infamous “private island.” The 45th president was named—along with other powerful figures like former president Bill Clinton—in unsealed court documents related to Epstein earlier this year, though none of these documents detail legal wrongdoing by Trump.



And while Trump has intentionally distanced himself from Epstein following the latter’s slew of criminal charges, Epstein’s leaked address book, unearthed in 2009 and published by Gawker in 2015, listed 14 phone numbers for Trump, Trump staffers, and even former First Lady Melania Trump.

Many Trump critics—including, presumably, the unknown group behind Wisconsin’s mysterious billboards—suggest that Trump’s reported friendship with Epstein should be enough to give voters pause about his moral fitness to serve as president.

Beyond Taylor County, Wisconsin social media users have reported spotting Trump and Epstein billboards in Door County, along Highway 54 near Casco, and in several other locations throughout Kewaunee County.