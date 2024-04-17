VIDEO: A second Trump term could lead to abortion and IVF bans

A second Trump term could lead to abortion and IVF bans. The former president has suggested he might support a 15-week nationwide abortion ban, cozied up to members of the anti-IVF movement, and is aligned with groups who want to further restrict reproductive freedom. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark @markpochow has the details:
Politics
It’s official: Your boss has to give you time off to recover from childbirth or get an abortion
Originally published by The 19th In what could be a groundbreaking shift in American workplaces, most employees across the country will now have...
Trump says he’s pro-worker. His record says otherwise.
During his time on the campaign trail, Donald Trump has sought to refashion his record and image as being a pro-worker candidate—one that wants to...
Local News
Stop and smell these native Wisconsin flowers this Earth Day
Spring has sprung — and here in Wisconsin, the signs are everywhere! From warmer weather and longer days to birds returning to your backyard trees....
Your guide to the 2024 Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire
Eau Claire and art go hand in hand. The city is home to a multitude of sculptures, murals, and music events — including several annual showcases,...