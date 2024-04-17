VIDEO: A second Trump term could lead to abortion and IVF bans

A second Trump term could lead to abortion and IVF bans. The former president has suggested he might support a 15-week nationwide abortion ban, cozied up to members of the anti-IVF movement, and is aligned with groups who want to further restrict reproductive freedom. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark @markpochow has the details:

#wisconsinnews #reproductiverights #ivf #trump ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews @upnorthnews A second Trump term could lead to abortion and IVF bans. The former president has suggested he might support a 15-week nationwide abortion ban, cozied up to members of the anti-IVF movement, and is aligned with groups who want to further restrict reproductive freedom. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark @markpochow has the details: #wisconsin