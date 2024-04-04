Kristin Lyerly announces she’s running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 8th District

Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an obstetrician-gynecologist from De Pere and a frequent guest on UpNorthNews Radio, announced her candidacy for Congress in the 8th District on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Contributed photo)

The Green Bay obstetrician-gynecologist, a Democratic former Assembly candidate, has been central to the legal fight to restore women’s reproductive healthcare rights.

Dr. Kristin Lyerly announced Thursday on UpNorthNews Radio that she is a candidate for Congress in northeast Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District, the seat being vacated later this month with the abrupt resignation of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher.

Lyerly, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Green Bay, has been at the forefront of the legal challenge to restore abortion care rights—successfully seeking a legal interpretation that a state statute from 1849 is not an actual abortion ban. While the ruling from a Dane County judge is being appealed, it also led to a resumption of women’s healthcare services from Planned Parenthood which had been suspended in the wake of the US Supreme Court repealing a national right to abortion care.

In 2020, Lyerly lost an Assembly race to incumbent John Macco (R-Ledgeview). She acknowledged last May that she was considering a challenge to Gallagher. Now, between Gallagher leaving the seat open and national pushback to the Dobbs decision restricting healthcare rights, Lyerly said the district’s typical 16-point Republican advantage is substantially reduced.

“There is a clear path to victory,” Lyerly said in her announcement, “even in what in the past has been an R+16 district—with women at the helm, with women voting, with women stepping up and acknowledging that my personal freedoms are being taken away from me. They’re looking at democracy. They’re recognizing that our democracy is in peril and that it’s our job—as moms as small business owners, as community leaders to take the helm and to lead.”

The Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision has led to waves of victories nationwide for Democrats and for statewide referendums to restore or preserve abortion care—and Lyerly thinks the issue remains a powerful motivator for voters who in November will choose between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly bragged about appointing three justices who made the difference in repealing abortion rights.

“Nobody wants a politician making their personal health care decisions for them, whether we’re talking about when you get your preventive care screening or whether you get cancer treatment,” Lyerly said last September when care services resumed in Milwaukee, Madison, and Sheboygan.

For the past year, Lyerly has been a regular presence on UpNorthNews Radio and other shows on the Civic Media radio network, as well as national and international media, answering health questions and interpreting legal and political stories such as the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that threatens to disrupt in-vitro fertilization services across the country.