VIDEO: Funding Challenges Prolong Chippewa Valley Healthcare Crisis

By Cherita Booker

March 27, 2024

Healthcare facilities in the Chippewa Valley have closed, including St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, which was originally scheduled to close late April.

Gov. Tony Evers has been urging the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee to release $15 million for the region.

This money would come to the Eau Claire area, people here will have to work together to figure out where they’re going to be spending that money,? said Evers. ?That decision should not be made by Republican legislators, that should be made by people here.”

Lawmakers passed a bill in February to send the money directly to existing emergency departments, but Gov. Evers expanded it through a partial veto to cover any hospital services that meet the area’s healthcare needs.

