VIDEO: To Honor Black History Month, Focus on the People and Events That Matter–Not the Political Sideshows

This Febuary, let’s focus on amplifying the voices and stories that truly define Black History Month and steer clear of political distractions.
@upnorthnews This Febuary, let's focus on amplifying the voices and stories that truly define Black History Month and steer clear of political distractions. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #politics #blackhistorymonth #blackhistory #africanamericans #africanamericanhistory #blackexperience #febuary #democracy #governme ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews
Politics
Opinion: 104 years and counting of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, expanding voting rights for all
Celebrating their 104th year, The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin discusses their continued work to expand voting rights. It was 104 years ago...
Republicans want to use a 150-year-old law to ban abortion nationwide
With the 2024 presidential election less than a year away, conservative activists have crafted an expansive blueprint that lays out in detail how...
Local News
Get zen at Wisconsin’s best yoga & meditation retreats
If your goal is to get zen in 2024, attending a yoga or meditation retreat should be at the top of your to-do list. Wellness retreats provide an...
7 places to enjoy Black art in Wisconsin
by Kristine Hansen, Good Info News Wire February 7, 2024 Each February, Black History Month is an opportunity to highlight Black culture makers....