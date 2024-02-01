This Wisconsin non-profit throws parties for kids in need

A proper birthday party is an annual right of passage for most elementary school-age kids. Unfortunately, throwing one isn’t possible for many families. In Wisconsin, roughly 15% of kids live below the poverty line–enough to fill Lambeau Field twice.

RELATED: 5 Charts That Tell the Story of Poverty in Wisconsin

That’s where Box of Balloons comes in. With 32 chapters in 25 states, including 10 in Wisconsin, the non-profit works with social workers to identify kids under 12 in need who otherwise won’t have a birthday party, and sends them a “birthday box” filled with decorations, tableware, party favors, games, cupcakes, and a gift.

How You Can Help:

🎁 Build a Box. It takes about $100 to do so. If you’re feeling creative, you can fill out this quick form, and Box of Balloons will send you a theme and a due date, and you get to put together a fun party for a kid in need!

🎁 Donate. There are roughly 19 million birthdays a day, and you can help make those birthdays happy. All donations are tax deductible. Click here to donate via Venmo, PayPal, or by mail.

🎁 Volunteer. Find a chapter near you and sign up to be added to their volunteer list! You’ll receive emails of donation requests in your area, and you can either help fill them yourself or find others who can. Click here to get on the list.

Box of Balloons also has a fun online shop that sells birthday kits, clothes, jewelry, cards, books, and more, where all the proceeds benefit the nonprofit.

MORE: 3 Ways Wisconsin Is Tackling Its Kids’ Mental Health Crisis