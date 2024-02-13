10 Wisconsin communities to benefit from $250k Thrive Rural Program

Ten rural Wisconsin communities are about to receive significant help from the state to address their most pressing economic development needs.

The initiative, known as the Thrive Rural program, is administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and will provide up to $25,000 in grants to each participating community, two years of technical assistance in planning and grant writing, and other services typically employed by larger regions.

“Building an economy for all means investing in our entire state, especially our rural communities,” Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, said in a press release. The program is designed to bridge resource and expertise gaps for smaller communities with ambitious goals, providing them with the tools to make their plans a reality.

WEDC’s Office of Rural Prosperity will partner with local economic development organizations to work with specific communities on projects related to community development, small business development, housing, and sustainable energy. The program will be implemented in collaboration with local entities such as the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation, Marinette County and InVenture North, Shawano County Economic Progress, Inc., and the Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation, among others.

These organizations will be working on a variety of projects, including community development, housing solutions, business incubation, and sustainable energy generation. For instance, the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with the Town of Phelps, plans to use the assistance to transform a former hospital into a more welcoming gateway that is likely to spur further development. Similarly, Marinette County and InVenture North will collaborate with the City of Peshtigo on attracting high-quality housing development.

Local leaders have expressed optimism that the Thrive Rural Program will mark a turning point for their communities, enabling them to address economic and community-building challenges more effectively. The funding and technical assistance provided by the program will support ongoing efforts to build robust local economies and pave the way for future growth.

