PufferFish

Milwaukee

Located on the 6th floor of Hotel Metro, Pufferfish is a tiki bar with two indoor spaces and two outdoor decks that overlook the city. Drinks range from classic cocktails to cleverly-named tiki drinks like the “Pain Killer” or “Jenny From The Block.”

Settle Down Tavern

Madison

Settle Down Tavern serves lunch, dinner, and brunch on an outdoor patio in the shadow of the State Capitol Building. On humid days, escape the heat and sit inside the tavern’s atrium! And catch the Happy Hour specials weekdays from 2 to 6pm.

Dive

Eau Claire

Perched on the second floor of The Lismore Hotel, Dive’s rooftop lounge serves incredible craft cocktails with an impeccable view of the city’s downtown. Fun Fact: In the 1970s, Dive was the hotel’s swimming pool!

The Waterfront

Sister Bay

The Waterfront is a fine dining restaurant that offers sunset views on its outdoor patio in Door County. Its menu changes seasonally, and often nightly, based on what ingredients are in-season.

Spirit Room

Superior

Inside the old City Hall, Spirit Room is a cozy cocktail lounge that serves tapas, craft cocktails, and mocktails. You can choose between sitting in its front or back outdoor patio spaces, or in a private cubby.