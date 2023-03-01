DID YOU KNOW? Ninety-nine representatives and 33 senators represent nearly 6 million Wisconsinites in the state legislature.

These are the men and women we trust to manage $8.8 billion in annual tax revenue, not to mention important issues like education and health care. But most people don’t know much about them.

Forget what they stand for: Most people don’t even know who they are. According to a study by Johns Hopkins University, less than 20% of Americans can name their state legislators.

That’s why we compiled this guide: to make learning about your legislator a little more fun! We asked more than two dozen state representatives and senators to plan the perfect Wisconsin day. These are their picks.

By the way: If you’re unsure who represents you in the Wisconsin State Assembly, you can enter your zip code here to find out.

Rep. Clinton Anderson, 45th Assembly District

Lives in Beloit, Rock County

I would take them to various breweries and then to a Packers, Brewers, or Bucks game.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson, 47th Assembly District

Lives in Fitchburg, Dane County

The Dane County Farmers’ Market, a Badgers football game, a hike around Devil’s Lake, a beer on the Wisconsin Terrace, and all the cheese curds we could eat.

Rep. Deb Andraca, 23rd Assembly District

Lives in Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee County

Summerfest, followed by either Bradford Beach or Kohler-Andrae State Park, and Kopp’s for custard. In the winter, my husband would go winter camping then fat tire biking, but I would prefer ice skating followed by a fireplace at home.

Rep. Mike Bare, 80th Assembly District

Lives in Verona, Dane County

A Packer game, a fish boil in Door County, and a cold beer at New Glarus Brewing Company.

Rep. Jill Billings, 95th Assembly District

Lives in La Crosse, La Crosse County

We’d start early with Thursday evening MoonTunes along the Mississippi River at Riverside Park, also known as La Crosse’s front porch. The next day, we’d either bike the Great River Trail or hike Hixton Forest. Then, we’d spend time in La Crosse’s fabulous downtown; it’s so fun to browse small businesses like Pearl Street Books, Kroner, Hardware, The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor, and so many more. The next morning, we’d head out on the river for a cruise on the La Crosse Queen or rent kayaks at Island Outfitters. Back on dry land, it’s off to play a game of pickleball on our new courts at our inclusive All Abilities Park. We’d end the night with a movie at the historic Rivoli Theatre.

Rep. Sue Conley, 44th Assembly District

Lives in Janesville, Rock County

To Janesville or Door County– both have outdoor adventures, visual arts, performing arts, water sports, beautiful scenery, unique shops, and friendly people.

Rep. Dave Considine, 81st Assembly District

Lives in the Baraboo Bluffs, Sauk County

Devil’s Lake State Park, followed by a visit to a local cheese plant and Babcock Hall.

Rep. Jodi Emerson, 91st Assembly District

Lives in Eau Claire, Eau Claire County

Eau Claire! It’s the best place in Wisconsin. We’d go to some of the great restaurants, listen to live music, and enjoy the beautiful nature.

Rep. Evan Goyke, 18th Assembly District

Lives on the near-west side of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County

First, we’d start in Milwaukee to explore, eat, and celebrate. There’s always something unique happening. Then, to get away, we’d go to the Driftless region. There’s a particular county park I grew up going to near Reedsburg. It’s quiet and beautiful and perfect for a short hike, bike ride, fishing, or whatever you’re up for!

Rep. Francesca Hong, 76th Assembly District

Lives in Madison, Dane County

Loveland Acres Farm, to better understand the importance of nourishing radical care that comes from small farming and urban-rural connection.

Rep. Jenna Jacobson, 43rd Assembly District

Lives in Oregon, Dane County

Hiking in Pattison State Park, through the Sculpture Tour in Eau Claire, to the State Capitol, the Stoughton Syttende Mai festival, and to the Wisconsin State Fair.

Rep. Alex Joers, 79th Assembly District

Lives in Madison, Dane County

Governor Nelson State Park, my favorite park in my district. And, of course, we’d have to stop for an old fashioned and a fish fry.

Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde, 17th Assembly District

Lives in Milwaukee, Milwaukee County

I’d give a tour of Milwaukee’s vast Civil Rights History–visiting landmarks associated with Father James Groppi, the great Vel Phillips, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X.

Rep. Melissa Ratcliff, 46th Assembly District

Lives in the Village of Cottage Grove, Dane County

Wisconsin Dells always has something going on and is a place my family visits at least once a year for the waterparks and mini golfing!

Rep. Katrina Shankland, 71th Assembly District

Lives in Stevens Point, Portage County

On Friday, we’d check out the Main Street shops in downtown Stevens Points, then get a fish fry at the Hilltop and head to Guu’s for a nightcap. On Saturday, we’d start early at the farmers’ market, get some crepes at Ruby Coffee in Stevens Point, then head east to go kayaking on the Tomorrow River. On Sunday, we’d have brunch on the farm at Lonely Oak, then head to Schmeeckle Reserve and spend some time hiking or biking the Green Circle Trail. For dinner, we’d grab a wood-fired pizza at PJ’s and be sure to stop and check out the sculpture park!

Rep. Kristina Shelton, 90th Assembly District

Lives in Green Bay, Brown County

Bay Beach Amusement Park. Located near the mouth of the Fox River, the park dates back to the 1890s. Today, it’s really popular among families, and is home to the Zippin Pippin, one of the oldest wooden coasters in the US and reportedly Elvis’ favorite!

Rep. Christine Sinicki, 20th Assembly District

Lives in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County

Lambeau Field. It’s like going on a Pilgrimage.

Sen. Melissa Agard, 16th Senate District

Lives in Madison, Dane County

Our state parks and natural areas, local cheese shops, dairy farms, and the numerous breweries and wineries that make our state so unique.

Sen. Dianne Hesselbein, 27th Senate District

Lives in Middleton, Dane County

To Hubbard Avenue Diner in Middleton and New Glarus Brewery! Wisconsin is famous for our food and drink, and what better way to experience the state than to try some pie, cheese, and beer (not necessarily together).

Sen. Chris Larson, 7th Senate District

Lives in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County

The Riverwest 24 bike ride–an experience unlike anything else!

Sen. Brad Pfaff, 32nd Senate District

Lives in Onalaska, La Crosse County

I’d show them the beautiful landscape of the Driftless Region, biking through the rolling hills, coulees, and valleys that are unique to western Wisconsin. I’d drive them down Highway 35 along the Mississippi River from La Crosse to Prairie du Chien to see the eagles soar above the bluffs that cover our landscape. I’d show them Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin’s second oldest city, to give them an appreciation for the history of Wisconsin and those who came before us. And of course, a trip to Prairie du Chien in the summer wouldn’t be complete without a stop at Pete’s Hamburger Stand (in business since 1909)!

Sen. Kelda Roys, 26th Senate District

Lives in Madison, Dane County

On the water. I’d take them canoeing, water skiing, or swimming in one of our many spectacular lakes or rivers.

Sen. Jeff Smith, 31st Senate District

Lives in Eau Claire, Eau Claire County

I’d take them along the Mississippi River on the Great River Road, from Prescott in the north down to the village of Trempealeau in the south. It’s a great opportunity to see the geographic beauty of all the wonderful small towns throughout the Driftless Region!

Sen. Mark Spreitzer, 15th Senate District

Lives in Beloit, Rock County

We’d hit the Downtown Beloit Farmers’ Market for breakfast, then spend the morning canoeing or kayaking on the Sugar River. Then, we’d stop at Decatur Dairy for a grilled cheese before visiting the New Glarus Brewing Company for a tour and tasting. We’d close out the evening with a concert at the Stoughton Opera House. The next day, we’d head to downtown Madison, have breakfast at Madison Sourdough, and climb the stairs up to the highest observation deck at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Then we’d continue north, stop at Wollersheim Winery for a tasting and some eagle watching, and then continue on to Devil’s Lake State Park for a swim and a hike up the bluffs. We’d wrap up with brandy old fashioneds at Ishnala Supper Club, and be sure to take the scenic route, including the Merrimac Ferry, on the way back to Beloit!

Sen. Lena Taylor, 4th Senate District

Lives in Milwaukee, Milwaukee County

If the weekend is during our season of festivals, I would get in a Milwaukee festival, the Madison (Dane County) Farmers’ Market, and a fish fry.

Sen. Bob Wirch, 22nd Senate District

Lives in Kenosha, Kenosha County

A Badgers football game!