It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than an evening enjoying glistening lights.

You’ll find dazzling displays in every corner of Wisconsin, and while many already started around Thanksgiving, you still have plenty of time to visit. Whether you visit one or them all, we rounded up seven festive light displays that definitely won’t disappoint!

Christmas Carnival of Lights, Caledonia

Location: 8425 Hwy 38, Jellystone Park

Hours: Sun. – Thurs. 5 to 9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 5 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 1, Closed on Christmas Day

Cost: $30 – $55 per vehicle, depending on the size

Caledonia’s Jellystone Park is a popular summer camping destination in Wisconsin, but don’t forget to visit in December. The park’s Christmas Carnival of Lights is one of the largest drive-thru holiday light displays in the Midwest! Visitors will see more than 2,000,000 lights as they follow the 1.6-mile path through the park. If you don’t want to take your own vehicle, hop in the open-air golf cart train to take in 360-degrees of sparkles.

Country Christmas, Pewaukee

Location: 2810 Golf Rd., Ingleside Hotel

Hours: Sun. – Thurs. 5 to 9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 5 to 10 p.m. until Jan. 1

Cost: $25 – $35 per vehicle, depending on the day/size

The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee transforms into a winter wonderland every December for Country Christmas. A major part of the massive light display is the mile-long Country Christmas Trail. However, your admission also includes a trip to Village Park, Christmas Village, and The Streets of Bethlehem.

WPS Garden of Lights, Green Bay

Photo credit John Oates Photography

Location: 2600 Larsen Rd., Green Bay Botanical Garden

Hours: Daily 4:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30, Closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31

Cost: Adults $12 – $20, Children $5 – $13, Kids under 2 are free. You MUST buy tickets in advance.

This time of year, the Green Bay Botanical Garden plants 37 botanically-themed holiday light displays on its grounds, including a caterpillar, butterfly house, and the Lake of Lights. More than 325,000 twinkling bulbs mesmerize visitors at the WPS Garden of Lights. If you don’t want to walk through the gardens, hop on the wagon!

Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show, Janesville

Photo credit Rotary Botanical Gardens

Location: 1455 Palmer Dr.

Hours: Daily 4:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30, Closed Dec. 24 and 25

Cost: Adults $12, Children $5, Kids under 2 are free. You MUST order tickets online.

Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show is among Wisconsin’s largest– with more than 1.2 million lights decorating dozens of glittery displays, including luminous tunnels, arches, pine trees, and more. The dazzling walk through the gardens is about two-thirds of a mile.

Rotary Lights, La Crosse

Photo credit Rotary Lights, La Crosse

Location: 410 Veteran Memorial Dr., Riverside Park

Hours: Daily 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 3, 5 to 9 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 5 to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

Cost: Free, Donations (cash and/or food) appreciated

La Crosse’s Rotary Lights tops the list of can’t-miss Wisconsin light displays! More than 3,000 volunteers from local Rotary Clubs use more than three million lights to illuminate La Crosse’s Riverside Park. Visitors can drive through the park or take a carriage ride on select nights to enjoy the picturesque Mississippi River views.

Christmas Village, Chippewa Falls

Location: 125 Bridgewater Ave., Irvine Park

Hours: Open daily until 9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1

Cost: Free, Donations appreciated

Chippewa Falls puts a different spin on the typical holiday light display. Although it’s not as big as some of the others on this list, the Christmas Village theme sets it apart. Each year, the town creates Victorian-era scenes and replicas that showcase local history throughout Irvine Park.

Holiday Fantasy in Lights, Madison

Photo credit Holiday Fantasy in Lights Facebook Page

Photo credit Holiday Fantasy in Lights Facebook Page

Location: 1156 Olin Ct., Olin Park

Hours: Daily, dusk until dawn through Jan. 1

Cost: Free, Donations appreciated

The Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park has nearly 60 themed light displays along a drivable and/or walkable route for families to enjoy each year. One of the few truly “green” holiday light displays in Wisconsin, The Electric Group and other Madison sponsors ensure the event saves electricity by using only LED lights.

Happy Holidays!