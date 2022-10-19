Scroll through these nine graphics to understand how the Wisconsin Attorney General can impact reproductive freedom in Wisconsin and where the two candidates, Democrat Josh Kaul and Republican Eric Toney, stand on the issue.

Democrat Josh Kaul has served as Wisconsin Attorney General (AG) since 2019. This year, Kaul has made headlines for his efforts to fight back against Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. During our recent interview with Kaul, he spoke about why reproductive freedom is so critical and why he, and not Republican Eric Toney, is the right choice for Wisconsin AG.

Here are eight graphics that summarize Kaul’s stance on reproductive freedom, in his own words.