Here’s how to find out if you’re eligible and how to register.

This page covers the basics about becoming a voter, checking your registration status, having the right identification, and knowing if you’re ready to vote on Nov. 8.

To Be a Voter, You Need to Be a Registered Voter

It’s always a good first step—and an easy one—to check your current voting registration status as recorded by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), just in case things have changed or you’ve forgotten something. Go to the commission’s website for voters: MyVote.WI.gov.

A search box with just three blanks is where you’ll start: First Name, Last Name, Birthdate.

If a matching record is found for you, review it for accuracy. There is a button to update your name or address.

If there is no matching record, the website will say, “You Are Not Registered.” There is a button to start the registration process.

And if you’re asking if you can look up anyone’s registration status based on name and birthdate, the answer is: “Yes, but.” As in: Yes, but trying to do anything about registering or voting in someone else’s name can get you a prison sentence of up to 3-1/2 years. (Plus, checking if someone is a registered voter isn’t a big deal. Lists of all registered Wisconsin voters are readily available for purchase.)

So, now that you’ve checked your own registration status, let’s see if you’re eligible to vote.

Voting Is for (Almost) Everyone

The MyVote website sums up voter eligibility in six questions.

Are you a U.S. citizen? Will you be at least 18 years old at the time of the next election? Do you have a Wisconsin drivers license or a Wisconsin identification card? Will you have resided at your current address for at least 28 days prior to the upcoming election, with no present intent to move? Are you currently serving a court sentence for a felony criminal conviction, including probation, parole, or supervision? Are you otherwise disqualified from voting? (Usually a rare instance of some other court determination that bars you from voting.)

To Become a Registered Voter, You Need Proof of Residency

Voting is all about the elected officials who represent you where you live—because you don’t just live at an address. You live in a school district, a county, a congressional district, two legislative districts (Assembly and Senate), a municipality, a state, and several other units of government. So to be a registered voter and decide which candidates will represent your place, you have to prove you live at your place.

There are many ways to supply proof of your address. There is a page on the MyVote website that lists them all. The most common ones are a real estate (property) tax bill; a utility bill (electric, gas, phone) from at least 90 days prior to the election; a bank or credit card statement; a paycheck or pay stub; or a check or other document issued to you by a unit of government.

People without a permanent address can also register to vote by providing a note on letterhead from a social service agency (public or private) that identifies the homeless voter and describes the person’s residence for voting purposes.

There are exceptions to residency requirements for military and permanent overseas voters.

You Need Proof of Identification

Voter fraud is so rare, such a statistically insignificant sliver of the total electorate, and so nearly impossible to execute on a scale large enough to sway an entire election that the aggressive push by Republicans to implement Voter ID laws is seen by many less as an anti-fraud safeguard and more as a hurdle designed to suppress votes by populations less likely to have government-issued forms of identification.

But, it’s what’s on the books right now, so let’s review the many ways you ensure you have an ID on election day.

There are identification options besides the usual state-issued Wisconsin drivers license. The state can provide an identification card not related to driving. A passport or a military ID card works, as does an ID card issued by a federally recognized Native American tribal nation, and many student ID cards from accredited universities and colleges.

Drivers licenses can be used for identification even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended. And student ID cards can still be used even if expired in certain situations. Check the MyVote for details and even more forms of acceptable identification.

An ID card does not have to list your correct, current address. You register to vote with proof of residency. You cast a vote with identification.

It’s okay if you don’t look exactly like your ID photo anymore because of weight changes, hair color, facial hair, etc., but it does have to be a reasonable resemblance.

Same goes for your name. Rich or Richard, Bob or Robert, Susie or Susan, you’re all good.

To get a state-issued identification card at your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office, follow the instructions on their website to bring a birth certificate (or other proof of your name and birthdate), proof of identity such as a Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare card, proof of residency (like a utility bill), proof of US citizenship, and a Social Security number. Even if you don’t have those items, you can bring what you have to the DMV, fill out a couple of forms, and have an ID issued to you for voting.

The state Dept. of Transportation has a website to help you find your nearest DMV office and its hours of operation.

For more details and other questions, contact the Wisconsin Voter ID Hotline at 844-588-1069.

As of Aug. 1, the WEC reported 3,468,390 registered voters in Wisconsin. Now you have everything you need to bring it to 3,468,391. Make it count!