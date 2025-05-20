The conversation that prompted Emily Berge to run against Derrick Van Orden

Eau Claire City Council President Emily Berge officially announced her candidacy for Congress this week, hoping to unseat 3rd District Republican US Rep. Derrick Van Orden in 2026.

Berge, who is also president of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, told UpNorthNews about the meeting with Van Orden that solidified her decision to get into the race. Even though homelessness, especially among veterans, is a national crisis, Berge says Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, refused to provide help and blamed the city.

Rebecca Cooke, who lost to Van Orden last November, has already announced her candidacy. Cooke and Berge would face off in a primary, along with any other Democrats who get into the race, in August of next year.