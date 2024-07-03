What are your favorite things to do in Green Bay?

Whether you’re a long-time resident or a curious traveler, there’s no denying that Green Bay offers a unique blend of Midwestern charm and excitement. From picturesque parks to thrift stores, Green Bay has something for everyone. Of course, we can’t forget about the crown jewel of our city — the Green Bay Packers! But beyond the gridiron, Green Bay is packed with hidden gems and local things to do just waiting to be discovered.
That’s where you come in! We’re launching a Green Bay Guide to uncover some of the best things to do in Green Bay, and we need your insider knowledge. Whether it’s a cozy café serving up the best morning brew, a serene hiking trail, or an animal rescue that goes above and beyond for local pets, we want to hear your top picks. Share your must-do activities, and help us celebrate the vibrant spirit of Green Bay. Who knows? Your recommendations from our quick survey below might just become the next big thing in town..
Madeline Island & more: Wisconsin’s coolest natural wonders
From Madeline Island to underground caves and towering cliffs, check out some of the most jaw-dropping natural wonders in Wisconsin. There are...
Fourth of July in Wisconsin: Your guide to the best fireworks
We rounded up the most dazzling fireworks shows happening this Fourth of July in Wisconsin. It wouldn’t be a proper Fourth of July celebration...
Check out this list of 30 things to do in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, a vibrant city on the shores of Lake Michigan, offers a blend of cultural experiences, outdoor adventures, and culinary delights. Whether...
How to celebrate the Summer Solstice in Wisconsin
The days are getting longer, strawberries and nectarines are abundant in the grocery store, and you've put away your heavy coats for the end of the...