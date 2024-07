What are your favorite things to do in Green Bay?

Whether you’re a long-time resident or a curious traveler, there’s no denying that Green Bay offers a unique blend of Midwestern charm and excitement. From picturesque parks to thrift stores, Green Bay has something for everyone. Of course, we can’t forget about the crown jewel of our city — the Green Bay Packers! But beyond the gridiron, Green Bay is packed with hidden gems and local things to do just waiting to be discovered.

That’s where you come in! We’re launching a Green Bay Guide to uncover some of the best things to do in Green Bay, and we need your insider knowledge. Whether it’s a cozy café serving up the best morning brew, a serene hiking trail, or an animal rescue that goes above and beyond for local pets, we want to hear your top picks. Share your must-do activities, and help us celebrate the vibrant spirit of Green Bay. Who knows? Your recommendations from our quick survey below might just become the next big thing in town..

What is the most anticipated Packers game this season, in your opinion? September 6 vs. the Eagles in Brazil

September 15 vs. the Indianapolis Colts at home

October 6 at the LA Rams

November 3 at the Lions

November 17 at the Bears

November 24 vs. the 49ers at home What is the best Packers jersey to buy this season? Jordan Love #10

Jayden Reed #11

Dontayvion Wicks #13

Jaire Alexander #23

AJ Dillion #28

Rashan Gary #52

Romeo Doubs #87

Luke Musgrave #88

Lucas Van Ness #90 What is the best coffee joint in Green Bay? The Attic Corner

Bhava Coffee

Cafe Con Crema

Copper State Brewing

The Daily Buzz

Glas Coffeehouse

Grapevine Cafe

Grounded Cafe

Kavarna Coffeehouse

LaJava

Leaps & Bounds Cafe

Scooter's Which is your favorite yoga studio in Green Bay? Bay Area Yoga Center

Flow Yoga Studio

Green Frog

Jenstar Movement Studio

Lifestyle Power Yoga

Morning Sun Yoga Studio

The Yoga Loft What is the best animal shelter in Green Bay? Archie's Angels

Brewster's Place

Cats Anonymous

Happily Ever After

Lucky 7 Dog Rescue

Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary What is the best thrift shop in Green Bay? AbleLight

Above All Kicks

Fashion Passion

Hoarders for a Cause

Home Again of Green Bay

Interior Motives

Manna for Life

My Cozy Home Consignment

Unity Resale What is your favorite park in Green Bay? Astor Park

Baird Creek Park

Christa McAuliffe Park

Danz Park

Edison Park

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

Josten Park

Murphy Park

Pamperin Park

Red Smith Park

St. James Park

Ted Fritsch Park

Wequiock Falls County Park