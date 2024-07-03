What are your favorite things to do in Green Bay?

Whether you’re a long-time resident or a curious traveler, there’s no denying that Green Bay offers a unique blend of Midwestern charm and excitement. From picturesque parks to thrift stores, Green Bay has something for everyone. Of course, we can’t forget about the crown jewel of our city — the Green Bay Packers! But beyond the gridiron, Green Bay is packed with hidden gems and local things to do just waiting to be discovered.

That’s where you come in! We’re launching a Green Bay Guide to uncover some of the best things to do in Green Bay, and we need your insider knowledge. Whether it’s a cozy café serving up the best morning brew, a serene hiking trail, or an animal rescue that goes above and beyond for local pets, we want to hear your top picks. Share your must-do activities, and help us celebrate the vibrant spirit of Green Bay. Who knows? Your recommendations from our quick survey below might just become the next big thing in town..

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>What is the most anticipated Packers game this season, in your opinion?</h2> <ul> <li>September 6 vs. the Eagles in Brazil</li> <li>September 15 vs. the Indianapolis Colts at home</li> <li>October 6 at the LA Rams</li> <li>November 3 at the Lions</li> <li>November 17 at the Bears</li> <li>November 24 vs. the 49ers at home</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is the best Packers jersey to buy this season?</h3> <ul> <li>Jordan Love #10</li> <li>Jayden Reed #11</li> <li>Dontayvion Wicks #13</li> <li>Jaire Alexander #23</li> <li>AJ Dillion #28</li> <li>Rashan Gary #52</li> <li>Romeo Doubs #87</li> <li>Luke Musgrave #88</li> <li>Lucas Van Ness #90</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is the best coffee joint in Green Bay?</h3> <ul> <li>The Attic Corner</li> <li>Bhava Coffee</li> <li>Cafe Con Crema</li> <li>Copper State Brewing</li> <li>The Daily Buzz</li> <li>Glas Coffeehouse</li> <li>Grapevine Cafe</li> <li>Grounded Cafe</li> <li>Kavarna Coffeehouse</li> <li>LaJava</li> <li>Leaps & Bounds Cafe</li> <li>Scooter's</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which is your favorite yoga studio in Green Bay?</h3> <ul> <li>Bay Area Yoga Center</li> <li>Flow Yoga Studio</li> <li>Green Frog</li> <li>Jenstar Movement Studio</li> <li>Lifestyle Power Yoga</li> <li>Morning Sun Yoga Studio</li> <li>The Yoga Loft</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is the best animal shelter in Green Bay?</h3> <ul> <li>Archie's Angels</li> <li>Brewster's Place</li> <li>Cats Anonymous</li> <li>Happily Ever After</li> <li>Lucky 7 Dog Rescue</li> <li>Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue</li> <li>Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is the best thrift shop in Green Bay?</h3> <ul> <li>AbleLight</li> <li>Above All Kicks</li> <li>Fashion Passion</li> <li>Hoarders for a Cause</li> <li>Home Again of Green Bay</li> <li>Interior Motives</li> <li>Manna for Life</li> <li>My Cozy Home Consignment</li> <li>Unity Resale</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What is your favorite park in Green Bay?</h3> <ul> <li>Astor Park</li> <li>Baird Creek Park</li> <li>Christa McAuliffe Park</li> <li>Danz Park</li> <li>Edison Park</li> <li>Heritage Hill State Historical Park</li> <li>Josten Park</li> <li>Murphy Park</li> <li>Pamperin Park</li> <li>Red Smith Park</li> <li>St. James Park</li> <li>Ted Fritsch Park</li> <li>Wequiock Falls County Park</li> </ul> </section> <p>