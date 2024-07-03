Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

What are your favorite things to do in Green Bay?

What are your favorite things to do in Green Bay?

Getty Images

By UpNorthNews Staff

July 3, 2024

Whether you’re a long-time resident or a curious traveler, there’s no denying that Green Bay offers a unique blend of Midwestern charm and excitement. From picturesque parks to thrift stores, Green Bay has something for everyone. Of course, we can’t forget about the crown jewel of our city — the Green Bay Packers! But beyond the gridiron, Green Bay is packed with hidden gems and local things to do just waiting to be discovered.

 

That’s where you come in! We’re launching a Green Bay Guide to uncover some of the best things to do in Green Bay, and we need your insider knowledge. Whether it’s a cozy café serving up the best morning brew, a serene hiking trail, or an animal rescue that goes above and beyond for local pets, we want to hear your top picks. Share your must-do activities, and help us celebrate the vibrant spirit of Green Bay. Who knows? Your recommendations from our quick survey below might just become the next big thing in town..

Author

CATEGORIES: THINGS TO DO
THINGS TO DO
Related Stories
Share This