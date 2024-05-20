Your guide to the 3 best supper clubs in the Northwoods

With temperatures rising, more and more Wisconsinites are venturing into the Northwoods for a summer adventure. And no journey through Northern Wisconsin is complete without a stop at one or two of the area’s iconic supper clubs. We rounded up the best of the bunch so you know exactly where to eat.

Dreamland Supper Club

4368 County Road E, South Range

According to our readers, Dreamland Supper Club isn’t just the best supper club “up north;” it’s the best in all of Wisconsin.

Dreamland is among the country’s oldest supper clubs and first opened its doors in 1927. Located in backwoods South Range (just outside of Superior), Dreamland serves four-course meals every Thursday through Sunday. Dinner starts with breadsticks and progresses through soup and salad before ending with the main event: your choice of sizzling steaks and fresh seafood. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, try the French-fried turkey breast!

And let’s not forget the libations. No supper club experience would be complete without a signature cocktail, and Dreamland’s bartenders are masters of their craft. From classic Brandy Old Fashioneds to inventive creations that surprise and delight, each drink is a perfect complement to your meal, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to your dining adventure.

The ambiance strikes the perfect balance between elegant and cozy, making it an ideal backdrop for any occasion. It’s a place where laughter flows as freely as the drinks, where each staff member treats you like family, and where every meal feels like a special event. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, seeking a cozy spot for a romantic dinner, or simply in the mood for a fantastic meal, Dreamland Supper Club is ready to make your evening unforgettable.

Pinewood Supper Club

147801 Half Moon Lake Dr, Mosinee

Since opening in Mosinee 50 years ago, Pinewood Supper Club has preserved the classic tradition of swanky supper clubs in a gorgeous lakeside environment.

Nestled along the enchanting landscape of Half Moon Lake, Pinewood offers a lovingly curated selection of all the supper club classics you’ve come to adore, alongside innovative dishes that showcase the creative flair of their seasoned chefs. Each plate that arrives at your table is a testament to the skill and passion behind the scenes, where the essence of good, old-fashioned cooking meets modern culinary excellence.From the Black & Bleu Coulotte Steak to the Blackened Chicken Fettuccine, the dishes here ooze luxury.

What sets Pinewood apart is the seamless blend of casual elegance and friendly hospitality that defines the supper club experience. The rustic charm of the decor, with its hints of history and whispers of the past, invites you to relax and savor the moment. In the company of loved ones or the friendly faces you’ll meet at Pinewood, every visit is an opportunity to weave your own story into the rich tapestry of this beloved institution.

Clearview Supper Club

8599 Big St. Germain Dr, St. Germain

In operation for more than a century, Clearview Supper Club is a culinary treasure nestled amidst St. Germain’s picturesque landscapes. This delightful dining haven stands as a testament to the allure of supper clubs, inviting food enthusiasts to immerse themselves in an experience that transcends the ordinary. With a name like Clearview, expect nothing less than spectacular views that serve as the perfect appetizer to an unforgettable meal.

At the heart of Clearview’s charm is its diverse menu, an exquisite blend of traditional favorites and innovative delights. Imagine cutting into a piece of Prime Rib (only available on Saturdays) so tender and flavorful, it seems to melt away at the mere touch of your fork, or savoring the freshness of seafood that whispers tales of the ocean with every bite. For those with a penchant for pasta, Clearview offers dishes that marry classic comfort with a twist of creativity, ensuring there’s a delectable option for every palate.

But Clearview is more than its culinary creations—it’s the ambiance that completes the dining mosaic. Elegant yet inviting, the atmosphere inside Clearview encourages diners to relax and indulge in the joy of the moment. Picture windows frame the serene beauty of Northern Wisconsin, creating a backdrop so captivating, it could only enhance the gastronomic journey.

