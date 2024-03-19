Senior Savings: Milwaukee’s best discounts for shoppers 55+

Getting older has its downsides, but it also boasts plenty of perks — especially if you like exploring Milwaukee’s many attractions and points of interest.

Tons of Milwaukee-area businesses make enjoying your golden years easier with special discounts and exclusive savings for seniors. From half-off baseball games and discounted brewery tours to special hotel rates and marked-down museum tickets, keep reading to discover all the deals available for older adults in Milwaukee.

Kimpton Journeyman Hotel

310 E. Chicago St.

Older adults who want to treat themselves to a luxury staycation in the heart of downtown are in luck because Kimpton Journeyman Hotel offers exclusive savings for seniors. Enjoy 10 percent off the hotel’s best flexible rate when you book directly on its website.

This upscale lodging option has a rooftop restaurant, a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga mat in every room (in case you prefer to exercise in private), an evening wine hour, and complimentary morning coffee and tea service.

Photo courtesy of Kimpton Journeyman Hotel via Instagram

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Immerse yourself in 341,000 square feet of art — for a discount — at The Milwaukee Art Museum. The price of admission for adults 65 years and older is $17, which is $5 cheaper than the standard adult ticket. The museum features 30,000 works of art spread throughout more than 40 galleries. You can also check out the museum’s War Memorial Center or participate in various upcoming events, many of which are free to attend.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Art Museum via Instagram

Milwaukee Brewers

1 Brewers Way

Baseball fans 60 years and older will be happy to know you can score tickets to select Milwaukee Brewers games for half off. This discount is valid on weekday afternoon home games. Stick around after the game for Senior Stroll and take a walk around American Family Field’s outfield warning track.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Brewers via Instagram

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

212 W. Wisconsin Ave.

If you prefer symphonies over sports, take advantage of the senior special offered by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Adults 65 or older can buy tickets at 50 percent off the regular price on the day of the concert. These discounted tickets must be purchased in person at the Bradley Symphony Center Box Office and are based on availability.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra via Instagram

Milwaukee Ballet

128 N. Jackson St.

Milwaukee Ballet also offers day-of discounts for seniors. Purchase your ticket in person at the theater and receive 50 percent off the original price. The next show on Milwaukee Ballet’s schedule is Cinderella, which opens on April 4.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Ballet via Instagram

Milwaukee Rep

108 E. Wells St.

Theater company Milwaukee Rep makes its performances more accessible to elderly adults by offering a senior discount. Those 65 and older get $5 off tickets for select shows. Anyone interested in taking advantage of this deal is encouraged to call the ticket office (414-224-9490) to confirm availability.

Current and upcoming productions include The Chosen, a “deeply emotional story of faith, family and friendship,” Piano Men 2, featuring live piano performances of top hits, and Nina Simone: Four Women, which pays homage to artist and activist Nina Simone.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Rep via Instagram

Beer History Tour

917 W. Juneau Ave.

A discounted brewery tour? We’ll drink to that! Beer lovers 60 and older qualify for special pricing for Best Place History Tours. For $12 ($2 cheaper than regular adult tickets), you can sip a Pabst or Schlitz draft beer while you tour Pabst Brewery’s former VIP reception hall, corporate offices, visitors center, and infirmary.

Photo courtesy of Best Place Pabst via Instagram

Mitchell Park Domes

524 S. Layton Blvd.

If you’re 60 or older, you qualify for a senior Friends of the Domes Membership. The annual membership is $30 and boasts tons of benefits, including year-round admission to The Domes for you and a guest, exclusive events, a 10 percent discount at the gift shop, free access to more than 300 other gardens, and more.

If you’re not familiar with Mitchell Park Domes, or The Domes as they’re often called, it’s a living museum featuring three beehive-shaped glass domes filled with plants from across the globe.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Domes via Instagram

Skylight Music Theatre

158 N. Broadway

At Skylight Music Theatre, senior citizens 60 and older get $5 off A and B-level seats.

With 90 performances every season, there’s plenty to see at Skylight. From Here to Eternity, a wartime musical, is set to make its Midwest debut at Skylight on April 12. This story takes place in Hawaii during the weeks leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Photo courtesy of Skylight Music Theater via Instagram

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee courses

2100 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Continue your education — for free — at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The higher education institution invites Wisconsin residents 60 and older to audit select classes tuition-free. Whether you want to sharpen your writing skills or immerse yourself in a new topic of study, this is a great opportunity to do so. You’ll also get to interact with professors and other students.

This audit program is offered on a space-availability basis.

Photo courtesy of University of Wisconsin Milwaukee via Instagram

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.