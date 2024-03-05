VIDEO: Biden proposes new student debt relief plans for Wisconsin borrowers facing ‘harship’

Biden proposes a new student debt relief plan for Wisconsin borrowers facing ‘hardship.’ The new proposal will focus on providing debt relief to those with older loans or loans with large sums of interest; those with high-cost, unavoidable child care or health care expenses; borrowers who are highly likely to default; and others who face “financial hardship.” UNN Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details:
