Why Packers running back AJ Dillon wrote a children’s book

Already missing Packers’ football? Pick up a copy of ‘Quadzilla Finds His Footing,’ written by none other than the ‘Quadfather’ himself, NFL running back AJ Dillon.

Dillon decided to write the book after finding out he was going to be a first-time father.

“I wanted to have a different moral of the story,” Dillon told NBC26. “In the children’s books that I’ve read over the years, the character tries new things and then everybody finds the one thing they’re good at and that’s the end of the story.”

In Dillon’s book, Quadzilla keeps trying new things. “That’s how you keep growing,” he added.

The book is loosely based on Dillon’s own story. The 2017 ACC Rookie of the Year was a baseball kid, until some of his friends encouraged him to try football. Once he did, he continued playing other sports.

“I still try to get better at everything,” Dillon said. “You don’t know how good you can be unless you try.”

‘Quadzilla Finds His Footing’ is available in both hardcover and paperback on Amazon. Click here to check it out.

