Nice Slice! The best pizza in 10 Wisconsin cities

In honor of National Pizza Day, we set out to find the best slices in Wisconsin’s 10 biggest cities–using Yelp reviews to lead the way. Our team filtered out chain restaurants, as well as any places with less than 100 total reviews.

Without further ado, here are Wisconsin’s Top 10 Slices…

Milwaukee: Fixture Pizza Pub

Madison: Pizza Brutta

Green Bay: Sammy’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Kenosha: Jimano’s Pizzeria

Racine: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

Appleton: Stuc’s Pizza

Waukesha: Sal’s Pizza

Eau Claire: Northern Tap House

Oshkosh: ZaRonis Pizza

Janesville: Tony and Maria’s Italian Pizzeria

Not on this list? Click here to find the best slice in your town.