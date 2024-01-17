Nice Slice! The best pizza in 10 Wisconsin cities

In honor of National Pizza Day, we set out to find the best slices in Wisconsin’s 10 biggest cities–using Yelp reviews to lead the way. Our team filtered out chain restaurants, as well as any places with less than 100 total reviews.
Without further ado, here are Wisconsin’s Top 10 Slices…
Milwaukee: Fixture Pizza Pub
Madison: Pizza Brutta
Green Bay: Sammy’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Kenosha: Jimano’s Pizzeria
Racine: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant
Appleton: Stuc’s Pizza
Waukesha: Sal’s Pizza
Eau Claire: Northern Tap House
Oshkosh: ZaRonis Pizza
Janesville: Tony and Maria’s Italian Pizzeria
Not on this list? Click here to find the best slice in your town.
