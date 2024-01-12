Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Get to Know A Governor: One-on-One with Gov. Tony Evers

By Pat Kreitlow

January 12, 2024

ROAD TRIP RECOMMENDATION – You’d expect a governor to be a little coy about talking up one Wisconsin town over all the others, right? But Gov. Tony Evers didn’t miss a beat when we asked him to name an underrated road trip destination—and he went about as “up north” as it gets! We talked about some of his other favorite things after we finished discussing the top issues he’ll be tackling in the new year. Look for more excerpts from our interview this week and a link to watch the full interview on our YouTube channel.

Author

  • Pat Kreitlow

    The Founding Editor of UpNorthNews, Pat was a familiar presence on radio and TV stations in western Wisconsin before serving in the state Legislature. After a brief stint living in the Caribbean, Pat and wife returned to Chippewa Falls to be closer to their growing group of grandchildren. He now serves as UNN's chief political correspondent and host of UpNorthNews Radio, airing weekday mornings 6 a.m.-8 a.m on the Civic Media radio network and the UpNorthNews Facebook page.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: LOCAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

