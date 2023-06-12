Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

What’s old is new-to-you at these vintage stores—where you can walk out with a bag of new clothes for just a few bucks.

For many bargain shoppers, the thrill is in the hunt. And Wisconsin is a hunter’s paradise packed with thrift, consignment, and resale stores galore. Not only is shopping secondhand great for your budget, but the environment and your local community. Some of the state’s best shops are run by nonprofits that use proceeds for social outreach programs.

Whether you’re a new or seasoned bargain shopper, here are 8 great shops to add to your list:

Good Steward Resale Shop, La Crosse

Address: 2930 Rose St.

Hours: Tues. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wed. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Good Steward Resale Shop has been offering deals on clothes and home goods to La Crosse locals for more than two decades. The best part? The majority of the proceeds from every sale go to Luther High School in Onalaska. Good Steward has donated more than $3,000,000 to the school since 2002!

Angie’s Closet, Superior

Address: 1315 Tower Ave.

Hours: Tues. through Fri. 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sat. 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whether you live in the Superior area or are just visiting, stop by Angie’s Closet for a wide selection of brand-name clothes and accessories of the highest caliber. The store caters to customers of all shapes and sizes and offers trendy fashions for all occasions.

Manna for Life Thrift Store, Green Bay

Photo courtesy of Manna for Life Ministries

Address: 1545 University Ave.

Hours: Mon. through Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manna for Life gets so many community donations, they’re able to dress several families in need every month and still have a store full of bargains. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for special sales, like “Fill a Bag for $5” and 50 % off days. All proceeds support Manna’s hot lunch program and pantry.

Retique, Milwaukee

Address: 190 N. Broadway

Hours: Mon. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Have you dreamed about buying high-end clothing at thrift store prices? Retique, located in the Third Ward, is the place. Run by Goodwill, this boutique is more intimate than the chain’s traditional stores. After all, it was named Wisconsin’s Best Thrift Store for a reason!

Nice as New, Wausau

Address: 2400 Rib Mountain Dr.

Hours: Mon. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nice as New sells clothes and shoes for everyone in the family, and some home goods, too. The store accepts donations, but most of their items are on consignment. You can also check out their second location in Stevens Point.

Posh Threads Consignment Boutique, Fontana

Address: 148 Fontana Blvd.

Hours: Mon. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thurs. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This Lake Geneva-area gem offers gently-used, high-end luxury clothing and accessories from brands like Louis Vuitton, Versace, Fendi, Michael Kors, Eileen Fisher, and more. Posh Threads typically only accepts items that are less than five years old, although they do consign a selection of vintage couture.

Sandy’s Upscale Consignment, Walworth

Photo courtesy of Sandy’s Upscale Consignment

Address: 212 N. Main St.

Hours: Tues. through Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Sandy’s Upscale Consignment

Also near Lake Geneva, Sandy’s Upscale Consignment is another shop where you walk out looking like a million bucks without maxing out your credit card. Plus, Sandy’s gets our vote for the best slogan—“Shop Green and Dress Like a Queen.”

Good Style Shop, Madison

Address: 817 E. Johnson St.

Hours: Tues. through Fri. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If vintage clothing is your thing, Madison’s Good Style Shop is easily among the best in the state. Good Style carries collections from seven independent vendors, including pieces from as far back as the 1930s! Expect to pay a bit more at this shop than the others on this list, but 90+ year old clothes have stood the test of time for a reason.

