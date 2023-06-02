The University of Wisconsin has 13 locations spread across the state. Which is the most affordable?

While the UW-Madison draws the most students–it’s also the most expensive state school with total undergraduate tuition and expenses approaching $29,000 for residents and nearly $59,000 for out-of-state residents each year.

The schools on this list provide the same excellent education you can get at the UW-Madison for a fraction of the price tag. We gathered tuition and fee data for full-time undergraduate students taking at least 12 credits to count down 10 University of Wisconsin colleges from most to least expensive.

10. UW-Stout, Menomonie

In-state Tuition: $10,142 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $18,706 per year

Acceptance Rate: 91%

The University of Wisconsin-Stout is Wisconsin’s only polytechnic university, putting it in the ranks with institutions like CalTech, Virginia Tech, and MIT. A polytechnic education combines applied learning and research with a strong career focus that includes collaboration with outside employers and leaders in a student’s chosen field. Stout has relationships with big names like 3M, Target, and Thomson Reuters, allowing most graduates to get a job within six months of graduation.

9. UW-Eau Claire, Eau Claire

In-state Tuition: $9,276 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $18,516 per year

Acceptance Rate: 85%

Photo courtesy of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire remains a force among regional universities and offers various pathways for students, who can choose from more than 200 undergraduate majors in various fields and industries. Most recently, UWEC became a great fit for students pursuing medical careers thanks to its collaboration with the Mayo Clinic.

8. UW-Platteville, Platteville

In-state Tuition: $8,385 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $17,344 per year

Acceptance Rate: 89%

Founded in 1866, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville is Wisconsin’s oldest public university. Numerous organizations have ranked UW-Platteville high on the list of colleges that provide the best value for students. Those who attend Platteville can choose from around 50 majors including programs in business, industry, agriculture, engineering, math, science, liberal arts, and education.

7. UW-Stevens Point, Stevens Point

In-state Tuition: $8,376 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $15,402 per year

Acceptance Rate: 89%

Photo courtesy of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

WalletHub ranked Stevens Point 30th for small cities on their most recent Best College Towns & Cities in America list. And if you’ve visited Wisconsin’s heartland, you know why! While UW-Stevens Point offers great value, it’s extra special because of its focus on sustainability. It’s the first UW school to incorporate composting in all academic buildings and 100 % of campus electricity comes from renewable sources.

6. UW-Superior, Superior

In-state Tuition: $8,168 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $15,741 per year

Acceptance Rate: 85%

Students who want a big university feel without the price tag and huge classes at UW-Madison will find The University of Wisconsin-Superior a great fit. Students can choose from about 25 undergraduate majors, and the 13:1 student-to-instructor ratio allows them to really engage with their professors. The UW-Superior also offers easy access to Lake Superior and some of the state’s best parks.

5. UW-River Falls, River Falls

In-state Tuition: $8,136 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $16,129

Acceptance Rate: 86%

Photo courtesy of University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Affectionately known as “Moo U” by area residents, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls has been welcoming agriculture students into its top-notch program for decades. However, UWRF offers more than 70 areas of study for those who want to attend. Located just 30 minutes from Minneapolis, students have easy access to the great cultural, recreational, and career opportunities in the Twin Cities.

4. UW-Green Bay, Green Bay

In-state Tuition: $7874 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $16,092 per year

Acceptance Rate: 90%

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay provides bang for your buck when it comes to spending money on college. Students can choose from more than 200 majors and 1,000 student organizations. Also, UW-Green Bay is the only NCAA Division I school on this list, making it a great choice for athletes who want to earn a degree. The campus also includes the 290-acre Cofrin Memorial Arboretum for nature lovers.

3. UW-Whitewater, Whitewater

In-state Tuition: $7,864 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $17,039 per year

Acceptance Rate: 95%

Although the price tag at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is a bit higher than other UW schools, when you include housing and a meal plan, UW-Whitewater is the cheapest of Wisconsin’s four-year institutions. UW-Whitewater is a College of Distinction for its business, education, and career development programs, but students can choose from more than 50 majors across various disciplines.

2. UW-Oshkosh, Oshkosh

In-state Tuition: $7,774 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $15,248 per year

Acceptance Rate: 79%

Photo courtesy of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is truly a hidden gem in the UW system. The school was the first fair trade university in the United States and is one of about 400 colleges designated a Tree Campus by the Arbor Day Foundation. Students who attend UW-Oshkosh also benefit from its location in the Fox Valley, one of Wisconsin’s major areas of industry and innovation.

1. UW-Parkside, Kenosha

In-state Tuition: $7,467 per year

Out-of-state Tuition: $15,736

Acceptance Rate: 89%

In addition to offering a great value for its students, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha also boasts the most diverse student body in the UW System. Location likely plays a role: UW-Parkside is only seven miles from the Illinois state line, right in the middle of the Milwaukee-Chicago corridor. Parkside’s affordability and location also make it a popular choice for graduate students with one of the 10 fastest-growing Master’s populations in the United States.