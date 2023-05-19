Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Wisconsin is the 13th safest state in America, according to the latest rankings from SafeWise. But which cities are the safest?

Analysts used the most up-to-date FBI crime data to score every city with a population over 2,500.

Here are the 10 Safest Cities in Wisconsin:

Click here to see if your city made the full list.

Other Takeaways:

Oconomowoc (1) jumped two spots to land in first—it reported only one violent crime and just 11 property crimes in 2022.

Evansville (2) is new to the list.

Milton (19) and Town of Delavan (12) were the most improved, moving up 69 and 63 spots, respectively.

Both Fox Valley Metro (8) and Waunakee (17) jumped more than 45 spots to land in the top 20. Fox Valley Metro (population 22,737) is also the largest city on the list and the only one with more than 17,000 residents.

The average population of Wisconsin’s safest cities is 9,133 people.

Nine of the Top 100 Safest Cities in America are in Wisconsin. Click on the map below to see which made the national rankings.