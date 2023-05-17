Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Being a queer woman of color with a self-care business on the southside of Milwaukee has been a struggle for 25-year-old Amira White.



“There are still so many people that aren’t accepting of any of it and they make it known,” the small business owner told us. In spite of that, White has created a safe space for others to release, de-stress, and rejuvenate at Sunflower Wellness. She specializes in Ayurveda services, which combine ancient science with modern skincare for a holistic approach to beauty and wellness.

We sat down with White for this Small Business Spotlight.

Cherita Booker, UpNorthNews Reporter: Why did you choose to be an Aesthetician?

Amira White, Owner of Sunflower Wellness: I love making people look and feel good. I want people to be comfortable in their skin and like what they see when they look in the mirror. When I found Ayurveda Aesthetics, I felt like I had struck gold because I could heal people inside and out!

Cherita: Tell us about your business.

Amira: Sunflower Wellness is a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness spa that provides services that heavily focus on nurturing the mind, body, and soul, while making everyone look and feel their most beautiful self. Each service is carefully tailored to fit each client’s wants and needs because we’re all different and unique.

Cherita: What services do you offer?

Amira: I offer Ayurvedic Body Therapies like Ayurvedic Massage (Abhyanga), shirodhara, 5 sense therapy, and ear/nose/throat oleation. I also offer facials, full-body exfoliation, and full-body waxing. The most popular services are the 90-min Abhyanga and the 90-min Facial. Both include dry brushing and a warm-oil massage.

Cherita: What’s been the biggest challenge of starting your own business?

Amira: Being a queer woman of color with a business on the southside of Milwaukee has been a struggle. There are still so many people that aren’t accepting of any of that and they make it known.

Also, starting a business with little to no money and hoping to make it through the months is still a struggle, but things are getting better. I still have clients that will try to get me to lower my prices even more, but they don’t realize that not only do I pay rent and utilities for my office, but also for my home. I feel like people should be more understanding with small business owners especially because of that.

Cherita Booker: What’s the best part of being your own boss?

Amira: Besides making my own schedule, I like being able to express my creativity the way that I want to. Also, having the freedom and space to not work under constant fast-paced and stressful conditions is a blessing.

Cherita: What’s the most rewarding part of your job?

Amira: Feeling and knowing that I am making a difference in people’s lives. Also, meeting new people has been amazing. I make it a point to build relationships with my clients because they’re more than just a client to me. I want them to feel valued and nurtured.

Sunflower Wellness is open at 2724 W. Lincoln Ave. Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 10:30 am to 5 pm.