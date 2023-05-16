Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

US News & World Report is out with its new rankings of the “Best Places to Live in the US,” and three Wisconsin cities made the list.

It’s a good day to be a Wisconsinite. Green Bay topped US News & World Report’s 2023-2024 list, which scored 150 of the most populous metros on value, desirability, employment rates, and quality of life.

“Home to one of the most storied football franchises in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay has the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel,” the editors wrote.

“The city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, revitalized downtown, and two college campuses–creating an energy that may appeal to young families as well as retirees.

Green Bay received its highest scores in the “Quality of Life” and “Cheapest Places to Live” categories; the latter is thanks to its median monthly rent of $851 and median home price of $247,092. On average, Green Bay residents spend less than 20% of their income on housing, according to the report.

When making its list, US News & World Report used US Census Bureau data for the entire Green Bay metro area, which covers Brown, Kewaunee, and Oconto counties.

Other Wisconsin List-Makers

Also in the Top 100 from Wisconsin:

#11. Madison

#65. Milwaukee

