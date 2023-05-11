Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Since Craig and Lea Culver opened the very first Culver’s in Sauk City in 1984, the fast food family has relied on Wisconsin farmers to serve their ButterBurgers, signature custard, and deep-fried cheese curds.

Every curd served at the company’s nearly 1,000 locations across the country starts at La Grander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin.

Here are five more things you may not know about Culver’s:

5,400 cows work full-time to make the milk for its custard.

The company’s fresh frozen custard is made from dairy sourced from more than 100 family farms throughout Wisconsin. Added bonus: Custard is served at a slightly warmer temperature than ice cream (18 degrees vs. 10 degrees), so you’re less likely to get a brain freeze!

There are more than 40 different Flavors of the Days.

Culver’s “Flavor of the Day” is a unique combination of frozen custard and mix-ins that differs from store to store. Check out the map below to see the most popular flavors in every state:

TIP: To find the nearest location serving your favorite Flavor of the Day, ask your Amazon Alexa or enter your zip code here.

Culver’s has awarded millions of dollars in scholarships to its employees.

Since 1993, the Culver’s Foundation Scholarship Program has given more than $4.5 million in scholarships to 3,000+ team members working toward college or technical school degrees. You can find out how to apply here.

More than 18 million orders of cheese curds are made every year.

Laid end-to-end, those curds would stretch to the moon, back to Earth, and then back to the moon!

Wisconsin has the most Culver’s in the country.

With 146 stores, the Badger State is home to 16% of all US locations, or put another way: one store for every 40,000 people! In second place is neighboring Illinois, with 134 stores, 15% of all locations, but only one store for every 95,000 people. Florida, Michigan, and Indiana round out the Top 5.

When it comes to cities with the most Culver’s, Milwaukee is tied for first, along with Indianapolis and St. Paul; each has nine stores. Minneapolis is next with eight locations, followed by Chicago with seven, while Madison, Sioux Falls, Tampa, and Tucson all have five.

Click on the map below for the full breakdown: