After outgrowing her home kitchen thanks to an abundance of orders, this entrepreneur wasn’t afraid to take a risk and open her own storefront– and she’s only 19!



Kylie Higgins graduated as valedictorian of Wabeno High School before bypassing college to jump full-time into a potentially risky career: opening her own bakery. At first, she just sold on social media, but after repeated nudges from her 1,600 Facebook followers, she decided to open her own brick-and-mortar bakery. We caught up with Kylie just as her bakery was opening this month to find out how she did it and what’s next.

Cherita Booker, UpNorthNews Reporter: What inspired you to open a bakery?

Kylie Higgins, Chocolate Creations by Kylie Owner: The love and support from my community, especially from my regular customers that supported me while I was a home baker. I quickly outgrew that space, so it was time to take the next step.

Cherita: What kind of things do you sell?

Kylie: I specialize in custom cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, fudge, truffles, chocolate-covered strawberries, and other chocolate items! I start every morning with a display case full of treats for walk-in orders, and I take custom orders for special events like baby showers, weddings, and birthdays!

Cherita: What’s the best part of owning your own business?

Kylie: I love the simplicity. I know on a day-to-day basis what I need to complete, and I keep myself on schedule. I’m always willing to put in the hours needed to satisfy my customers. There’s no better feeling than seeing a customer’s face when they pick up their order!

Cherita: What makes your bakery different?

Kylie: Customizability. I sell unique treats like cake pops, caramel apples, and chocolate-covered strawberries. While you can find those in other stores, they’re not usually customized for your needs. I’m also open on Sundays and Mondays, while most bakeries aren’t. It gives people a place to go on days when nothing else is available.

Cherita: What’s been the hardest part so far?

Kylie: Renovating the store front! It was previously a tattoo parlor and, before that, a barber shop. I struggled getting it up to commercial code. But with the help of my family and another local company, Andraschko Plumbing and Electric, we’re now serving the Antigo community five days a week!

Cherita: What’s a “can’t miss” treat for new customers?

Kylie: My chocolate-covered strawberries or mint chocolate chip truffles. Those have been the most popular since I opened!

Chocolate Creations by Kylie, located at 727A 5th Avenue in Antigo is open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m, and on Sundays from 7 a.m. to noon. The shop is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.