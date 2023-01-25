From when and where they’re sold to what’s new this year– we’re clearing up any cookie confusion!

When Can You Buy Cookies?

For most Wisconsin troops, the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season starts February 1st online, while in-person sales start March 4th. However, this may vary based on where you live!

Where Can You Buy Cookies?

This year, Girl Scouts are selling in-person, at cookie booths, and via the ABC Smart Cookies online platform for direct shipment or local delivery.



If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to them directly to find out how they’re selling (online, at booths, etc.)



If you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can order cookies at www.girlscoutcookies.org OR text COOKIES to 59618 to find booths in your area.

RELATED: The Girl Scout Cookie Graveyard: The Organization’s Most-Loved Former Flavors

Which Cookies are Available This Year?

Flavors (and their names) depend on where you live, but this year’s lineup includes: Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites (Samoas), Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs), Peanut Butter Sandwich (Do-si-dos), Shortbread (Trefoils), S’mores, Thin Mints, Toast-Yays, Toffee-tastic, and the all-new Raspberry Rally. The Raspberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry and dipped in chocolate (basically a Thin Mint in berry form), will be sold exclusively online.

How Much Will They Cost?

The country’s 111 Girl Scout councils each set their own prices– ranging from $4 to $7/box. The Badgerland Council, which spans the central part of the state (including Madison), is selling its cookies for $5/box this year.



100% of the proceeds from cookie sales stay local and help pay for camps and social experiences for a combined 20,000+ Girl Scouts across the state.

And because can’t talk about Girl Scout cookies without talking to actual Girl Scouts, we caught up with a few Badgerland girls…

What’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie and why?

“Lemonades because the frosting is nice, I like the design, and it tastes good: lemony, but not sour.” Molly, 15

“The Adventureful. I like to take the caramel off and eat it separately, but you can eat it with the chocolate, too.” Corinne, 10

“The Peanut Butter Patties. They taste like childhood memories!” Lily, 14

What, in your opinion, is the BEST way to sell cookies?

“My troop loves to put the cookie boxes in rainbow order to make them look more pleasing to people. Online, I like to send a note with the delivery saying something like, ‘Have an awesome day!'” Natalie, 11

“Putting up a QR code in a building can get you a few sales, but setting up a booth shows that you are really committed and attracts people to you.” Lily, 14

“In-person at a booth. There are more people than going door-to-door. It’s easy to get people who want a treat after running an errand or their kids are with and they want to buy them something.” Molly, 15

What cookie would YOU add to the lineup if you were in charge?

“S’mores, but have them covered in white chocolate instead of regular chocolate.” Natalie, 11

“A cherry cookie, similar to a Lemonade with frosting on one side, but it would be shaped like two cherries and the frosting would be pink!” Corinne, 10

“Regular chocolate chip cookies because they’re my favorite.” Annabelle, 16

“White chocolate chip.” Sophie, 9

“I would bring back the Mango Cremes! I really enjoyed them may years ago.” Victoria, 18

What is something you’ve learned as a Girl Scout that you’ll always remember?

“I’ve learned confidence. I gave a speech at the State Capitol and went to camp on my own. I believe in myself!” Corinne, 10

“The importance of building connections with people and maintaining them. This is a great way to start networking, and I have carried it into college to start networking with employers for the future.” Victoria, 18

“To never give up!” Sophie, 9

“Talking skills. I used to be an incredibly shy kid, holding onto my mom’s leg in the grocery store. Girl Scouts forced me to talk to people and open myself up. It helped me so much that, now, I’m sometimes told to quiet down a little while we’re out selling!” Lily, 14