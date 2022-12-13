An old kind of hate has been increasingly visible lately. From former President Trump’s dinner with an outspoken Holocaust denier to Ye’s repeated, relentless tirades against the Jewish community, antisemitism is back front & center.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 was the highest year on record for documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence directed against Jews. The watchdog group has tracked these incidents since 1979, and it says 2022 will look a lot like last year. More than 25% of all reported attacks occur on college campuses.



We sat down with one of the state’s most visible Jewish leaders, UW-Hillel CEO Greg Steinberger, to discuss the concerning rise in violence, the biggest misconceptions about his faith, and what he wish everyone knew– and would do .

Last year, one alarming poll revealed that 22% of millennials have never heard of the Holocaust. Another showed that two-thirds of Americans under the age of 40 do not know six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. And a third proved that half can’t name a single concentration camp.



The GOOD NEWS: Wisconsin has a plan to ensure those numbers change.



The Holocaust Education Bill, passed during the last legislative session, requires public schools cover the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5 to 8 and again in grades 9 to 12.

UpNorthNews Editor Christina Lorey: Have you noticed a rise in antisemitic attacks at the University of Wisconsin?

UW-Hillel CEO Greg Steinberger: Antisemitic incidents on campus have been on the rise since the beginning of 2022. While incidents involving celebrities get a lot of attention, we all have a role to play in stopping the spread of antisemitism, as well as all other forms of racism and bigotry that are also on the rise. Unfortunately, we get many painful messages.

What are some the biggest misconceptions about the Jewish community?

A huge misconception is that Jews are monolithic. Jews are diverse in terms of race, religious observance, socio-economic status, and political affiliation.



Another is that Jewish identity is a purely religious identity. The best way to describe Jewish identity is as an ethno-religion and a peoplehood. Some Jews only identify with the culture, not religious belief.



Lastly is that Jews have outsized power and wealth. This idea has roots in old conspiracy theories that have resurfaced throughout history, particularly during times of social upheaval (like the recent pandemic and economic instability).

What do you wish everyone knew about the Jewish community?

Jewish holidays fall on different dates every year, according to a lunar calendar. Some of our most important holidays, like the Jewish New Year and Day of Atonement (Rosh Hashannah and Yom Kippur) take place in the fall, and Passover takes place in the spring.



If there are Jews in your school or workplace, it’s helpful to avoid scheduling tests, mandatory meetings, and other significant events on Jewish holidays. If scheduling conflicts can’t be avoided, accommodations should be provided to make up for the missed event.

What part of being of the Jewish community makes you the most proud?

I’m proud of our commitment to Jewish [and universal] values, such as tzdakah (charity), tikkun olam (repairing the world), and b’tzelem elohim, (the idea that all human beings are created in the image of God).

What can non-Jewish people do for support?

Learn to recognize antisemitic stereotypes, biases, and conspiracy theories, and speak up when you hear prejudice or bias against any group of people.



Report all antisemitic incidents, including swastikas or other graffiti. If there’s a safety concern, call local law enforcement. Also report it to the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation here.