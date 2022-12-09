The Wisconsin Rapids-based nursery just grew from an online store to an in person business– and hopes to continue blossoming with your help.

Cherita Booker, UpNorthNews Reporter: What inspired you to start a nursery?

Alicia Hamilton, Owner of The Groovy Plants: I was a stay at home mom for 4 years when I decided I wanted to get back to work. I was living in Florida and met a lot of growers. I always loved collecting plants and having them in my home, so everything just kind of fell into place. When I moved back to Wisconsin last October, I knew we needed a plant shop.

Cherita: When did you open your own business?

Alicia: I started Groovy Plants three years ago [while living in Florida] as an online plant shop.

Cherita: What was it like transitioning from a stay-at-home mom to not only a full-time employee, but a business owner?

Alicia: It was scary, but exciting at the same time. I knew it would be a risk starting all over in a new state, especially now. So far, it has been great and the support has been amazing.

The Groovy Plants

Cherita: Let’s talk about your shop! What type of plants do you sell? And do you sell anything else?

Alicia: We carry a wide variety of houseplants, both common and uncommon. We also sell crystals, candles, pots, jewelry, and other unique items. Everything in the shop is supplied by other small businesses, which is something I am hoping to continue growing. I love working with other artists and business owners.

The Groovy Plants

Cherita: How do you find other business owners to connect with?

Alicia: I knew some of them prior to opening the shop, and others I met as customers. It’s always fun chatting with people and finding out they love to create in some way.

Cherita: Your shop’s name, Groovy Plants, is so unique. How did you come up with it?

Alicia: I wanted something that was different but also fitting to me. I love everything from the 60’s and 70’s, so the word Groovy just felt perfect.

Cherita: What do you love most about the 60s and 70s?

Alicia: The music, of course. Plus, I would love to live in a time with no cell phones or social media.

The Groovy Plants

Cherita: What’s the best part of your job?

Alicia: I love so many parts! Working with plants. Sharing them with others. Meeting customers. Connecting with other local business owners. It has all been wonderful.

Cherita: What’s been the hardest part?

Alicia: Getting our name out there has been the biggest challenge. I’m mostly on Facebook right now and I try to post daily. I also give people sneak peaks of new items we have in the shop that week.

Cherita: Where do you hope your business will be five years from now?

Alicia: I would love to see Groovy Plants grow into a bigger space, so that we can continue expanding and offering a bigger selection!

You can visit The Groovy Plants at 1810 Baker Dr. in Wisconsin Rapids. The shop is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.