The holidays are a great time to showcase your home state pride. Here are 12 ornaments that celebrate Wisconsin.

Looking to customize your Christmas tree? A great last-minute gift?

We rounded up a dozen uniquely-Wisconsin ornaments that make the perfect addition to any Badger State tree!

Wisconsin Badgers Stadium Ornament

Dick’s Sporting Goods $9.99

Did someone say college football? If you’ve made some great memories cheering on the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, this ornament is for you!

NFL Chalkboard Ornament

Amazon $14.99

This might be the one of the most common and recurring Christmas wishes in Wisconsin yet: GO Pack GO!

Cheese Christmas Tree Ornament

Target $5.00

A powerhouse in cheese production—what better way to represent the dairy state?

Miller Lite Bottle Ornament

Amazon $23.85

In Wisconsin, we love beer and to brew it ourselves! Milwaukee’s own Molson Coors has been a beer-brewing behemoth since 1855.

Cow Ornament

Etsy $17.49

Give credit to the animals who gave us the ‘Dairy State’ distinction.

Milwaukee Brewers Glove

MLB Shop $9.99

Part of the Brew Crew? Hang your very own mit on your tree.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Ornament

NBA Store $17.99

The two-time NBA MVP is hoping to lead the Bucks to another championship in 2023, so this one is a no-brainer!

Culvers Ornament

Etsy $17.99 +

We love our cheese curds, custard, and ButterBurgers! Especially by Wisconsin’s very own chain.

Harley Davidson Ornament

Harley Davidson $28.00

Bet you didn’t know Santa sometimes rides a Harley!

Wisconsin State Capitol Ornament

Wisconsin Historical Society $20.00

Each year the Wisconsin Historical Society releases a new Capitol ornament. This year’s celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Dane County Farmers’ Market!

Cheesehead Ornament

Harley Davidson $20.00

A Wisconsin classic and the perfect addition for the Packers fan who already has a green-and-gold ornament.

“Ope!” Ornament

Etsy $14.99

How many times have you bumped into someone and said, “Ope”? Good news: you’re not alone!