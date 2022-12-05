The holidays are a great time to showcase your home state pride. Here are 12 ornaments that celebrate Wisconsin.
Looking to customize your Christmas tree? A great last-minute gift?
We rounded up a dozen uniquely-Wisconsin ornaments that make the perfect addition to any Badger State tree!
Wisconsin Badgers Stadium Ornament
Did someone say college football? If you’ve made some great memories cheering on the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, this ornament is for you!
NFL Chalkboard Ornament
This might be the one of the most common and recurring Christmas wishes in Wisconsin yet: GO Pack GO!
Cheese Christmas Tree Ornament
A powerhouse in cheese production—what better way to represent the dairy state?
Miller Lite Bottle Ornament
In Wisconsin, we love beer and to brew it ourselves! Milwaukee’s own Molson Coors has been a beer-brewing behemoth since 1855.
Cow Ornament
Give credit to the animals who gave us the ‘Dairy State’ distinction.
Milwaukee Brewers Glove
Part of the Brew Crew? Hang your very own mit on your tree.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Ornament
The two-time NBA MVP is hoping to lead the Bucks to another championship in 2023, so this one is a no-brainer!
Culvers Ornament
We love our cheese curds, custard, and ButterBurgers! Especially by Wisconsin’s very own chain.
Harley Davidson Ornament
Bet you didn’t know Santa sometimes rides a Harley!
Wisconsin State Capitol Ornament
Wisconsin Historical Society $20.00
Each year the Wisconsin Historical Society releases a new Capitol ornament. This year’s celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Dane County Farmers’ Market!
Cheesehead Ornament
A Wisconsin classic and the perfect addition for the Packers fan who already has a green-and-gold ornament.
“Ope!” Ornament
How many times have you bumped into someone and said, “Ope”? Good news: you’re not alone!