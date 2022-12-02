It’s the final month of 2022, and we’re recapping the best stories from the past year: everything from politics, weather, and business to sports and travel.

Click here to read our ‘Best Of’ stories in every category!

We also covered quite a few things that didn’t fit into just one, which compelled us to compile this list– the best of the rest! Click on the blue, underlined text for the full story behind any subject.

Best Affordable City: Eau Claire and La Crosse (tie)

Best Airbnb: Preque Isle’s Private Island Home

Best Boat Tour: De Pere & Appleton’s River Tyme

Best Brewery Tour: Old World Wisconsin

Best Business City: Madison

Best Civic-Minded City: Waukesha

Best College Program: University of Wisconsin’s Tuition Promise

Best County Fair: Stoughton Fair

Best Day Trip: Viroqua

Best Education-Focused City: Eau Claire

Best Fast Food Product: Culver’s CurderBurger

Best Festival: Summerfest

Best Free Museum: Keshena’s Menominee Indian Tribe Cultural Museum

Best Historical Site: Spring Green’s Taliesin

Best Ice Cream Shop: Ramone’s in Eau Claire

Best Local Fundraiser: GRACE Coffee’s LLS initiative

Best Local Holiday: Janesville’s Anthony Bourdain Day

Best Mascot: Rhinelander High School’s Hodag

Best Natural Wonder: Wisconsin’s waterfalls

Best Non-Profit: Do Good Wisconsin

Best Outdoor Dining Experience: Richford’s Picnic in the Field

Best Public Art Project: Madison’s Pride Flag crosswalk

Best Roadside Attraction: Fountain City’s Rock in the House

Best Small Business Program: 608 Day

Best Summer Getaway: Apostle Islands

Best Surprise: Paralyzed veteran gets a $15,000 wheelchair

Best Theater Chain: Marcus Theatres

Best Underdog Story: Jack Sanborn

Best K-12 Program: Wisconsin’s Adopt-a-Cow

Read Our Other ‘Best of’ Lists:

The Best Moments in Wisconsin Politics

Wisconsin Weather Year in 12 Photos

The Best Moments in Wisconsin Business

The Best Moments in Wisconsin Sports

The Best Of: Wisconsin Education

The Best Of: Health & Wellness

The Best Of: Wisconsin Travel

The Best Of: Food & Drink