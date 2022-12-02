It’s the final month of 2022, and we’re recapping the best stories from the past year: everything from politics, weather, and business to sports and travel.
Click here to read our ‘Best Of’ stories in every category!
We also covered quite a few things that didn’t fit into just one, which compelled us to compile this list– the best of the rest! Click on the blue, underlined text for the full story behind any subject.
Best Affordable City: Eau Claire and La Crosse (tie)
Best Airbnb: Preque Isle’s Private Island Home
Best Boat Tour: De Pere & Appleton’s River Tyme
Best Brewery Tour: Old World Wisconsin
Best Business City: Madison
Best Civic-Minded City: Waukesha
Best College Program: University of Wisconsin’s Tuition Promise
Best County Fair: Stoughton Fair
Best Day Trip: Viroqua
Best Education-Focused City: Eau Claire
Best Fast Food Product: Culver’s CurderBurger
Best Festival: Summerfest
Best Free Museum: Keshena’s Menominee Indian Tribe Cultural Museum
Best Historical Site: Spring Green’s Taliesin
Best Ice Cream Shop: Ramone’s in Eau Claire
Best Local Fundraiser: GRACE Coffee’s LLS initiative
Best Local Holiday: Janesville’s Anthony Bourdain Day
Best Mascot: Rhinelander High School’s Hodag
Best Natural Wonder: Wisconsin’s waterfalls
Best Non-Profit: Do Good Wisconsin
Best Outdoor Dining Experience: Richford’s Picnic in the Field
Best Public Art Project: Madison’s Pride Flag crosswalk
Best Roadside Attraction: Fountain City’s Rock in the House
Best Small Business Program: 608 Day
Best Summer Getaway: Apostle Islands
Best Surprise: Paralyzed veteran gets a $15,000 wheelchair
Best Theater Chain: Marcus Theatres
Best Underdog Story: Jack Sanborn
Best K-12 Program: Wisconsin’s Adopt-a-Cow
