Whether you’re taking a road trip or catching a flight—expect busy roads and airports.

AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving, and 1.1 million will be from Wisconsin alone. Air travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels and possibly set a new record.

2022 Travel Forecast (AAA)

Total travel: 1,094,395

By Car: 957,872

By Plane: 106,895

Other: 29,628

Busiest Days to Travel & Worst Travel Time (by car)

Wednesday, 11/23: 11:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday, 11/24: 11:00 AM-3:00 PM

Friday, 11/25: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM

Saturday, 11/26: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM

Sunday, 11/27: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM

Right now, a gallon of regular gas is averaging $3.21 in Wisconsin—11 cents more than last Thanksgiving ($3.11), but that’s not stopping determined travelers..

“We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping, or dining out,” said Nick Jarmusz,director of public affairs, AAA.

“Whether you’re traveling near or far this holiday weekend, please buckle up, drive sober, watch out for deer and follow posted speed limits,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson added. “Those responsible decisions can prevent crashes and help ensure a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving for everyone.”

Click here for highway projects that may impact your trip.