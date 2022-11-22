“A picture is worth a thousand words,” so what better way to encapsulate the year than through a dozen images captured by local photographers?!

What Does This Mean for 2023 (& Beyond)?

Overall, 2022 was a “normal” year in Wisconsin weather. We’re accustomed to April snow by now, right?!

However, as the climate continues to rapidly change, extreme weather events will become more frequent. In 60 years, Wisconsin won’t even feel like Wisconsin anymore. Click here to use the University of Wisconsin’s interactive mapping tool to find out what your city will feel like in the year 2080… unless drastic action is taken now.

Here’s a list of 101 small changes you can help to do your part.