Most of us weren’t alive 100 years ago, so here’s a glimpse of what life looked like in the 1920s.
Inside WMAQ Radio Station (1924)
Downtown Lake Geneva (1920)
Robert M. La Follette, Sr. speaks to a large crowd at the Wisconsin State Capitol, marking the end of his presidential campaign (1924)
The Cassville Ferry crossing the Mississippi to Turkey River, Iowa (1920)
A train crash in Sturtevant (1927)
Island Resort, 25 miles outside the Dells near Mauston (1927)
A farmer in rural Wisconsin (1929)
President Calvin Coolidge fishing on the Brule River, 35 miles from Superior (1928)
Inside the University of Wisconsin’s Psychological Laboratory (1928)
Dairyman tests their milk for methylene (1928)
School children drinking milk at Washington School in Wisconsin Rapids (1920)
A railway depot in Fitchburg (1923)
Wisconsin district attorneys at a slot machine raid in Marathon County (1924)
A formal portrait of a mother and son in Jackson County (1920)
A Ford “truck” in Madison (1920)
The Yellow Cab Company headquarters in Madison (1922)
A Boy Scout band in Baraboo (1920)
The old Northwestern Railroad Station in Madison (1925)
Madison’s Strand Theater, on the corner of Mifflin and Wisconsin Ave. (1927)
The None Such Bros. Circus parade at the UW Madison (1920)