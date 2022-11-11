Here are the details on when and where to order your main course. But hurry! Supply is limited.

Sure, you can go to your local supermarket and get a frozen turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner and it will probably be wonderful. But there is nothing better than a local fresh turkey. Some Wisconsin butchers carry fresh turkeys, often from local farms. Even when they choose to freeze them for freshness, you can rest easy knowing they didn’t come from some large processing plant.

Below, we cover the details of ordering your Thanksgiving turkey from various butchers throughout the state. But first, here are some things to keep in mind:

Some businesses are better than others at providing details about ordering a turkey. If you don’t find adequate information on their website, check any social media pages to find what you need.

Some butchers provide order deadlines for turkeys and others do not. In either case, order as soon as possible, so you get your first choice turkey. Most have limited amounts.

Some butchers overnight ship turkeys if you absolutely cannot be there to pick one up before the holiday.

Happy Turkey Day!

RJ’s Meats, Hudson

1101 Coulee Road

The family-owned RJ’s Meats has been serving the Hudson area since the late 1980s. They offer fresh, free-range turkeys raised without antibiotics on an independent third-generation family farm. RJ’s keeps its Thanksgiving turkeys at a deep chill temperature between 29 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit, right above the freezing temperature of meat—28 degrees. The low storage temperatures ensure a fresh turkey. You can choose between various sizes of Ferndale Fresh Turkeys and a smoked whole turkey.

Pre order your turkey online and pick it up Monday through Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Wilson Farm Meats, Elkhorn

406 S. Wisconsin St.

Farming since the 1870s, many of Wilson Farm Meats’ products are raised locally. They offer fresh Amish turkeys, fresh turkey parts, smoked turkey, and turkey breast. If you decide to switch it up for Thanksgiving, you can also find duck, goose, and bone-in spiral ham. They are currently taking orders for turkeys, so you need to stop by or call them at (262) 723-2919 to place your order and find out your pick-up date.

Maplewood Meats, Green Bay

4663 Milltown Road

Green Bay’s family-owned Maplewood Meats is taking orders for fresh turkeys from Ferndale Market, a turkey farm in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, that supplies many butchers throughout the Midwest. Supplies are limited, so you need to stop by their shop or call (920) 865-7901 to reserve your turkey.

Becher Meats, West Allis

2079 S. 69th St.

Photo courtesy of Yuppie Hill Farms

If you live in the Milwaukee area and want to try a different variety of turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner, head to Becher Meats in West Allis to order a Heritage Bronze turkey from Yuppie Hill Farms. This breed of turkey emerged from crossing domestic turkeys that European colonists brought to the Americas with wild turkeys. Once the most popular turkey variety in the United States, Heritage Bronze turkeys are rare today. However, you need to order quickly because Becher Meats has a limited amount. You can also pre order fresh Amish turkeys from Bechers.

Place your order by calling (414) 543-4230 or online. You can arrange to pick up your turkey Thanksgiving week on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.

Wisconsin River Meats, Mauston

N5340 Hwy. HH

Wisconsin River Meats has a limited supply of fresh turkeys this year ranging from 12 to 20 lbs. You need to call them at (608) 847-7413 or stop by their store to pre-order. They promise to do their best to get you the exact bird you order but expect variance within three to five pounds. When you visit the store, make sure to pick up some landjaeger, the Old World German sausage that Wisconsin River Meats is famous for.

The Meat Market, Baraboo

700 Lincoln Ave.

If you live in the Wisconsin Dells area, The Meat Market is one option for your Thanksgiving turkey. Like many other Wisconsin butchers, they are offering fresh Amish turkeys without hormones and additives. This season, you can order from a limited amount of 8 to 12 lb. birds, 12 to 16 lb. birds, and 16 to 20 lb. birds.

They request you give them a call at (608) 356-5574 or send them a direct message on their Facebook page to pre order your turkey.

Lake Geneva Country Meats, Lake Geneva

5907 State Road 50 East

Lake Geneva Country Meats has been serving the area with farm fresh meats since 1965. They are taking Thanksgiving orders for fresh Amish turkeys. Although you can stop by the store or call (262) 248-3339 to pre-order your turkey and find out your pickup day, they also offer a convenient online ordering form to save you time. As a bonus, their website also has some awesome recipes for preparing your turkey and your favorite Thanksgiving dinner sides.