Still searching for the perfect holiday gift? Books are affordable, personal, AND memorable. We asked the “experts” for their favorites to give kids of ANY age!

“Books shouldn’t be daunting. They should be funny, exciting, and wonderful,” award-winning children’s author Roald Dahl once said.



We asked the “experts,” the minds behind the Madison Reading Project, to share their favorites for every age group!



For New Parents & Babies…

A Girl Like You and A Boy Like You

Frank Murphy

These companion books poke holes in traditional gender stereotypes, while being hopeful about who a child can grow up to be!

I’ll Build You A Bookcase

Jean Ciborowski Fahey

This bilingual book shows babies and their parents working together to build at-home libraries that help them discover the joy of reading.

Love You Head to Toe

Ashley Barron

This sweet book compares human babies to animal babies, showing just how similar they are!

Yawn

Patricia Hegarty

Perfect for anyone with a bedtime, this book is all about the contagiousness of a yawn and includes fun, cut-out pages and a cast of characters that are all different places, like on a ship, farm, or in outer space.

For Beginning Readers…

Astrid and Apollo

V.T. Bidania

A great series featuring a pair of Hmong-American twins that enjoy exploring and adventuring together

Our Friend Hedgehog: The Story of Us

Lauren Castillo

Children who just started reading chapter books will love this stand-alone book that feels like a modern magical version of Winnie the Pooh.

Zapato Power

Jacqueline Jules

This series tells the story of Freddie Ramos, just an ordinary neighborhood kid who discovers new powers and finds ways to use them for good.

For Middle Grade Readers…

The First Rule of Punk

Celia C. Perez

A story of a Mexican American girl embracing her identity through the lens of punk music is a great pick for kids who are uniquely themselves!

The Track Series

Jason Reynolds

An instant-favorite among sports-loving young adults, the series tackles life lessons and personal hardships over the backdrop of a competitive middle school track team.

For Young Adults…

A Pho Love Story

Loan Le

A heartwarming novel about Bao and Lihn, two high school students struggling to figure out who they are, while trapped in the middle of their families’ restaurant food.

The Poet X

Elizabeth Acevedo

Written in verse, this novel follows a young girl who discovers slam poetry as a way to cope with the world around her.

Tristan Strong Destroys the World

Kwame Mbalia

This fantasy novel bridges the real world and the mystical one as Tristan leaves his life in Chicago for Alke, a land of folk heroes and African gods.

